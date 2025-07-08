Runeecha Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is a vertically textile company with world class spinning and weaving facility. Themain production line of the company includes fabric and yarn.The company has a state of art plant at Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The companys state of the art facilities are equipped to churn out a wide range of fabric categories and wights as well as myriad counts of yarn.The company has invested in modern technology and equipment across all areas of its operations. The manufacturing technology compares favorably with leaders of global standards and offers best in terms of speed, versatility and quality. All the machineries installed by the company are leaders in their respective fields such as Reiter, Sulzer, Sucker Muller, Beninger etc.
