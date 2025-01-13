S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
0.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.68
8.95
2.62
Net Worth
15.25
14.52
3.05
Minority Interest
Debt
2.31
1.94
1.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
17.61
16.5
4.42
Fixed Assets
2.53
2.47
1.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.02
2.02
1.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.1
7.98
-0.15
Inventories
1.87
1.38
0.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.41
2.99
0.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.03
4.98
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.71
-0.86
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.51
-2.16
Cash
2.96
4.02
1.91
Total Assets
17.61
16.49
4.42
