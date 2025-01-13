iifl-logo-icon 1
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

204.65
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

0.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.68

8.95

2.62

Net Worth

15.25

14.52

3.05

Minority Interest

Debt

2.31

1.94

1.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

17.61

16.5

4.42

Fixed Assets

2.53

2.47

1.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.02

2.02

1.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.1

7.98

-0.15

Inventories

1.87

1.38

0.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.41

2.99

0.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.03

4.98

0.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.71

-0.86

-0.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.51

-2.16

Cash

2.96

4.02

1.91

Total Assets

17.61

16.49

4.42

