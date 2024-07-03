iifl-logo-icon 1
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Share Price

185.85
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.85
  • Day's High185.85
  • 52 Wk High182.25
  • Prev. Close182.25
  • Day's Low185.85
  • 52 Wk Low 23.17
  • Turnover (lac)36.24
  • P/E138.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.37
  • EPS1.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

185.85

Prev. Close

182.25

Turnover(Lac.)

36.24

Day's High

185.85

Day's Low

185.85

52 Week's High

182.25

52 Week's Low

23.17

Book Value

27.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.54

P/E

138.07

EPS

1.32

Divi. Yield

0

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.44%

Non-Promoter- 30.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

0.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.68

8.95

2.62

Net Worth

15.25

14.52

3.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.98

1.48

0.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.98

1.48

0.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.05

0.04

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Saanvi Chanorahaskargutkar

Director

Suresh Ramchandra Jha

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Dogra

Independent Director

Zahuralam Noor Alam Shaikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshita Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd

Summary

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 16, 2009 as a private limited company as S. V. J. Enterprises Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution on June 01, 2022 Company converted to public company and the name was changed to S. V. J. Enterprises Limited consequent to conversion on July 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Initially, the Company was engaged in the production and trading of honey. Further, it switched in the manufacturing of Disposable paper plates. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of Disposable Silver Laminated Plates, Aluminium Foil Food Container, Aluminium Laminated Bag & Pouches, Packaging Pouches etc. Its products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. Since aluminium is 100% recyclable, the recycling of aluminium products saves energy because the products being recycled usually require much less processing to turn them into usable materials than raw resources, which results in reduction in emission of greenhouse gases.The Companys products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. A further boost to the product demand comes from changing lifestyle from 2 and 3 tier cities. The success of the system has also resulted in improvements in workplace health and safety at all levels of the company.In 2009, the Company had acquired land
Company FAQs

What is the S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is ₹103.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is 138.07 and 6.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.17 and ₹182.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd?

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 260.61%, 6 Month at 524.79%, 3 Month at 14.05% and 1 Month at 29.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.56 %

