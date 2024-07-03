Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹185.85
Prev. Close₹182.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.24
Day's High₹185.85
Day's Low₹185.85
52 Week's High₹182.25
52 Week's Low₹23.17
Book Value₹27.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.54
P/E138.07
EPS1.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
0.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.68
8.95
2.62
Net Worth
15.25
14.52
3.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.98
1.48
0.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.98
1.48
0.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.05
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Saanvi Chanorahaskargutkar
Director
Suresh Ramchandra Jha
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Dogra
Independent Director
Zahuralam Noor Alam Shaikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshita Agrawal
Reports by S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd
Summary
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 16, 2009 as a private limited company as S. V. J. Enterprises Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution on June 01, 2022 Company converted to public company and the name was changed to S. V. J. Enterprises Limited consequent to conversion on July 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Initially, the Company was engaged in the production and trading of honey. Further, it switched in the manufacturing of Disposable paper plates. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of Disposable Silver Laminated Plates, Aluminium Foil Food Container, Aluminium Laminated Bag & Pouches, Packaging Pouches etc. Its products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. Since aluminium is 100% recyclable, the recycling of aluminium products saves energy because the products being recycled usually require much less processing to turn them into usable materials than raw resources, which results in reduction in emission of greenhouse gases.The Companys products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. A further boost to the product demand comes from changing lifestyle from 2 and 3 tier cities. The success of the system has also resulted in improvements in workplace health and safety at all levels of the company.In 2009, the Company had acquired land
The S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is ₹103.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is 138.07 and 6.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.17 and ₹182.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 260.61%, 6 Month at 524.79%, 3 Month at 14.05% and 1 Month at 29.76%.
