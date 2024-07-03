Summary

S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 16, 2009 as a private limited company as S. V. J. Enterprises Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution on June 01, 2022 Company converted to public company and the name was changed to S. V. J. Enterprises Limited consequent to conversion on July 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Initially, the Company was engaged in the production and trading of honey. Further, it switched in the manufacturing of Disposable paper plates. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of Disposable Silver Laminated Plates, Aluminium Foil Food Container, Aluminium Laminated Bag & Pouches, Packaging Pouches etc. Its products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. Since aluminium is 100% recyclable, the recycling of aluminium products saves energy because the products being recycled usually require much less processing to turn them into usable materials than raw resources, which results in reduction in emission of greenhouse gases.The Companys products are recyclable, eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, safe, convenient and comparatively cheaper. A further boost to the product demand comes from changing lifestyle from 2 and 3 tier cities. The success of the system has also resulted in improvements in workplace health and safety at all levels of the company.In 2009, the Company had acquired land

