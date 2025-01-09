S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements included herein, and the notes thereto. Investors are cautioned that the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Global Economy:

Overview: The global economic growth was estimated at a slower 3.4% in 2022, compared to 6.3% in 2021 (which was on a smaller base of 2020 on account of the pandemic effect). The relatively slow global growth of 2022 was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, unprecedented inflation, pandemic induced slowdown in China, higher interest rates, global liquidity squeeze and quantitative tightening by the US Federal Reserve. The challenges of 2022 translated into moderated spending, disrupted trade and increased energy costs. Global inflation was 8.7% in 2022, among the highest in decades. US consumer prices decreased about 6.5% in 2022, the highest in four decades. This prompted the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate to its highest in 15 years. The result is that the world ended in 2022 concerned that the following year would be slower. The global equities, bonds, and crypto assets reported an aggregated value drawdown of US$ 26 trillion from peak, equivalent to 26% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). In 2022, there was a concurrently unique decline in bond and equity markets; 2022 was the only year when the S&P 500 and 10-year US treasuries delivered negative returns of more than 10%. Gross FDI inflows equity, reinvested earnings and other capital declined 8.4% to $55.3 billion in April-December. The decline was even sharper in the case of FDI inflows as equity: these fell 15% to $36.75 billion between April and December 2022. Global trade expanded by 2.7% in 2022 (expected to slow to 1.7% in 2023). The S&P GSCI TR (Global benchmark for commodity performance) fell from a peak of 4,319.55 in June 2022 to 3495.76 in December 2022. There was a decline in crude oil, natural gas, coal, lithium, lumber, cobalt, nickel and urea realisations. Brent crude oil dropped from a peak of around US$ 120 per barrel in June 2022 to US$ 80 per barrel at the end of the calendar year following the enhanced availability of low-cost Russian oil.

Regional Growth (%) 2023 2024 World Output 3.4 6.3 Advanced Economies 2.5 5 Emerging & Developing 3.8 6.3 Economies

Outlook:

The global economy is expected to grow 2.96% in 2024, influenced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Concurrently, global inflation is projected to fall marginally to 7%. Despite these challenges, there are positive elements within the global economic landscape.

Indian Economy:

Overview: Even as the global conflict remained geographically distant from India, ripples comprised increased oil import bills, inflation which is gradually coming down. Indias economic growth is estimated at 7.2% in 2023-24. India overtook UK to become the fifth-largest global economy. India surpassed China to become the worlds most populous nation.

FY FY FY FY 21 22 23 24 Real 3.7 -6.6 9.1 7.2 GDP Growth (%)

Growth of the Indian economy quarter by quarter, 2023-24

Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY24 Real 13.1 6.2 4.5 6.1 GDP Growth (%)

(Source: Budget 2023-24; Economy Projections, RBI projections)

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The global paper and packaging board market size was estimated at US$ 195 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach US$ 232.8 Billion by 2028, growing at 3% CAGR.

In volume terms, the global paper and paper board packaging market is expected to have contracted by about 0.5% in 2022 compared to a growth of 4.5% in 2021. The printing and writing paper segment is expected to have declined by 2% in 2022 compared to a growth of 3% in 2021.

A number of developed and emerging economies are adopting paper-based products as an alternative to plastic. Food manufacturing organisations are using food-grade paper packaging products to preserve nutrient content and food quality. Other factors, such as product innovation to improve product functionality and produce visually appealing variants is further expected to drive paper-based packaging growth.

INDIAN PAPER INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Indian paper and paperboard packaging market was pegged at US$ 10.77 Billion (Rs. 88,314 crores) in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 15.69 Billion (Rs. 1,25,520 crores) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.63%. Packaging-grade paper makes up for 55% of the major kinds of paper produced.

The printing and writing paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2022-2026. This segment is expected to witness a demand growth due to factors such as rising population, re-opening of offices, growing traction in the pharmaceutical and e-commerce industry among others. The Indian government has launched several initiatives to promote the growth of the Paper industry, including the Make in India campaign. These initiatives a re expected to boost d omestic production, create employment opportunities and drive innovation and technological development in the sector.

SWOT ANALYSIS OF THE INDIAN PAPER AND PACKAGING INDUSTRY

Strengths Weaknes s Threats Opportuniti es Growing A number Inflationary Considerable traction of of pressure on demand the economica raw material headroom packaging lly costs due to lower board unviable per capita segment plants consumption Different Use of Increasing Rising kinds of large debt competition demand of paper to fund a from cheaper Packaging produced number of imports paper/board plants creating in food and pricing pharma pressure sector Rising There is a Hampering of Greater income of growing paper hygiene plantation requireme demand by awareness farmers nt of scale digitalisation due to the to survive and pandemic digitisation State-of-the- Increase i n Increasing art energy cost demand from manufacturi cannibalising downstream ng plants Competitiven ess sectors (kraft, Writing & corrugation, Printing duplex) segment i s Innovative still growing product creation possibilities Ban on single- use plastic to generate demand

DEMAND DRIVERS:

Growing literacy: In 2021, Indias literacy rate was pegged at 77.7%, catalyzing the demand for writing and printing paper as well as packaging paper owing to product offtake.

Re-opening of offices: Companies are gradually opening their offices full-time and expanding into newer cities, fostering a d emand for corporate activity and paper consumption.

Population growth: In the year 2024, India is set to overtake China as the worlds most populous country, creating a wide market base.

Demographic shift: In 2024, the average age of an Indian was 28.7 years. More than half of Indias population is under 25 years of age. The consumer market is largely driven by the millennial (15-34 years) population, who are either students or young professionals.

Growing middle class income: India is expected to form 23% of the global middle class, leading to an increase in households earning between US$ 10,000 and US$ 50,000 per year till 2028, widening their wallet share for discretionary spending.

Urbanization: By 2030, India will have more than 70 cities compared to only 55 cities in the USA, fostering demand for sectors such as health, education, retail, e-commerce among others.

E-commerce growth: Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach 350 billion by 2050, on account of greater internet penetration, rising incomes and growing population.

MITIGATION STRATEGIES:

The company is focused on building a robust training framework to cater to the development needs of employees across leadership levels. a. Also, the Company keeps itself abreast and updated on the contemporary developments in the technology landscape through participation in key technology forums and conferences. b. The company tried to revamp framework to ensure that it meets the continuity and recovery requirements for employees, assets and business in the event of a disruption.

c. The company has defined a process for Identification of Critical to Success capabilities for each key position, objective assessment to identify current capability metrics for the potential successors, a structured development journey of identified successors.

d. The company has implemented a robust compliance assurance system and mechanism to monitor various compliances.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companies growth considering the past years performance has increase. The Company is striving hard for increasing profits from year to year. The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2024 amounted to Rs. 5.80 Crores as against the Revenue of Rs. 5.63 Crores incurred in a previous financial year for year ended March2023.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Company recognizes that risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and effective manner. In this regard, the Company has adopted Risk Management Mechanism which involves the Process of systematically identifying all possible risk events which have a potential impact on the business.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Internal Control Integrated Framework (the 2013 framework) is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organisations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. The framework requires a company to identify and analyse risks and manage appropriate responses. It has well-defined delegation of power with authority limits for approving revenue as well as expenditure, Segregation of responsibility, Independent control over the execution of activities, processes for formulating and reviewing annual and long term business plans. It has continued its efforts to align all its processes and controls with global best practices.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Employees are your companys most valuable resource. Your Company continues to create a favourable environment at work place. The company also recognizes the importance of training and consequently deputes its work force to various work-related courses/seminars including important areas like issues like Technical skills.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys expectations, opinion, and predictions may please be considered as “forward looking statements” only. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Companys operations should be viewed in light of changes in market conditions, prices of raw materials, economic developments in the country and such other factors.