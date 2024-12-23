iifl-logo-icon 1
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

198.45
(-1.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:07:00 PM

S. V. J. Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
S. V. J. ENTERPRISES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and approved the initial Proposal for the acquisition of business of Private Limited Company by way of purchase of its equity shares from the existing shareholders including consideration of the draft Share Purchase Agreement and related documentation. 1. The Board of Directors discussed initial investment proposal for acquisition of equity shares of M/s TWOGETHER INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (TISPL) by way of purchase of existing equity share capital from existing shareholders of (TISPL), the board given initial approval on investment proposal (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
S. V. J. ENTERPRISES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the approval of Un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
S. V. J. ENTERPRISES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
TO Appointment of CS Monika Maheswari as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
S. V. J. ENTERPRISES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Board Meeting for Audited Financial Result for Year Ended March 2024 Quarterly and Yearly. Results - Financial Results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
S. V. J. ENTERPRISES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve Unaudited Financial results for Dec 2023 alongwith Limited Review report Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

