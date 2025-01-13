Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.98
15.08
15.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.95
1.86
0.28
Net Worth
33.93
16.94
15.36
Minority Interest
Debt
41.03
42.84
33.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
74.97
59.81
48.76
Fixed Assets
0.96
0.95
0.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.85
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
56.5
56.66
46.63
Inventories
7.06
9.04
12.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.72
45.97
30.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.53
9.83
9.7
Sundry Creditors
-12.26
-7.31
-5.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.55
-0.87
-0.22
Cash
2.64
2.19
1.5
Total Assets
74.96
59.8
48.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.