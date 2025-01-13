iifl-logo-icon 1
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

12
(-2.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:46:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.98

15.08

15.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.95

1.86

0.28

Net Worth

33.93

16.94

15.36

Minority Interest

Debt

41.03

42.84

33.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

74.97

59.81

48.76

Fixed Assets

0.96

0.95

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.85

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

56.5

56.66

46.63

Inventories

7.06

9.04

12.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

41.72

45.97

30.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.53

9.83

9.7

Sundry Creditors

-12.26

-7.31

-5.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.55

-0.87

-0.22

Cash

2.64

2.19

1.5

Total Assets

74.96

59.8

48.77

