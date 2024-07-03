Summary

Safa Systems & Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Safa Systems & Solutions, a Partnership Firm in the State of Kerala on October 18, 2012. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited on September 21, 2021 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is mainly into the business of distribution of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer and computer parts and other electronic media equipments. Mr. Faizal Bavaro Parambil Abdul Khader and Mr. Bavaro Parambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose are the promoters of the Company. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of distribution of electronic items like smart phones, gadgets, LCDS, Smart TV, Laptops, etc. The Company is key distributor of Electronic Products and accessories in Kerala. Presently, the Company has its distributorship agreement with the reputed Brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, TECNO, Micromax, One Plus for distribution of the Smartphones, LED TV and accessories in the State of Kerala.The Company in 2012 started off as all Kerala distributor for Micromax smart phones. The Company subsumed the existing distribution channel of Micromax, which was earlier managed by the erstwhile distributor. The business of the Company was in a three-tier format. Within a short span of time, the Company expanded the business to the entire region of Kerala, which were

Read More