Open₹12.35
Prev. Close₹12.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹12.35
Day's Low₹12.35
52 Week's High₹21.28
52 Week's Low₹10.69
Book Value₹13.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.85
P/E14.65
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.98
15.08
15.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.95
1.86
0.28
Net Worth
33.93
16.94
15.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
254.92
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-249.11
As % of sales
97.71
Employee costs
-2.56
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
627.45
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
627.45
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader
Non Executive Director
Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose
Whole-time Director
Sruthi Muhammed Ali
Independent Director
Bengolan Anilkumar
Independent Director
Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd
Summary
Safa Systems & Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Safa Systems & Solutions, a Partnership Firm in the State of Kerala on October 18, 2012. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited on September 21, 2021 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is mainly into the business of distribution of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer and computer parts and other electronic media equipments. Mr. Faizal Bavaro Parambil Abdul Khader and Mr. Bavaro Parambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose are the promoters of the Company. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of distribution of electronic items like smart phones, gadgets, LCDS, Smart TV, Laptops, etc. The Company is key distributor of Electronic Products and accessories in Kerala. Presently, the Company has its distributorship agreement with the reputed Brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, TECNO, Micromax, One Plus for distribution of the Smartphones, LED TV and accessories in the State of Kerala.The Company in 2012 started off as all Kerala distributor for Micromax smart phones. The Company subsumed the existing distribution channel of Micromax, which was earlier managed by the erstwhile distributor. The business of the Company was in a three-tier format. Within a short span of time, the Company expanded the business to the entire region of Kerala, which were
The Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is ₹30.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is 14.65 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is ₹10.69 and ₹21.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -7.13%, 1 Year at 7.23%, 6 Month at -19.75%, 3 Month at 17.76% and 1 Month at -2.93%.
