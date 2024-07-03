iifl-logo-icon 1
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Share Price

12.35
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open12.35
  • Day's High12.35
  • 52 Wk High21.28
  • Prev. Close12.6
  • Day's Low12.35
  • 52 Wk Low 10.69
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E14.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.58
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.35

Prev. Close

12.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

12.35

Day's Low

12.35

52 Week's High

21.28

52 Week's Low

10.69

Book Value

13.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.85

P/E

14.65

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.35%

Non-Promoter- 55.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.98

15.08

15.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.95

1.86

0.28

Net Worth

33.93

16.94

15.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

254.92

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-249.11

As % of sales

97.71

Employee costs

-2.56

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

627.45

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

627.45

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.39

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader

Non Executive Director

Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose

Whole-time Director

Sruthi Muhammed Ali

Independent Director

Bengolan Anilkumar

Independent Director

Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd

Summary

Safa Systems & Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Safa Systems & Solutions, a Partnership Firm in the State of Kerala on October 18, 2012. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited on September 21, 2021 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is mainly into the business of distribution of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer and computer parts and other electronic media equipments. Mr. Faizal Bavaro Parambil Abdul Khader and Mr. Bavaro Parambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose are the promoters of the Company. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of distribution of electronic items like smart phones, gadgets, LCDS, Smart TV, Laptops, etc. The Company is key distributor of Electronic Products and accessories in Kerala. Presently, the Company has its distributorship agreement with the reputed Brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, TECNO, Micromax, One Plus for distribution of the Smartphones, LED TV and accessories in the State of Kerala.The Company in 2012 started off as all Kerala distributor for Micromax smart phones. The Company subsumed the existing distribution channel of Micromax, which was earlier managed by the erstwhile distributor. The business of the Company was in a three-tier format. Within a short span of time, the Company expanded the business to the entire region of Kerala, which were
Company FAQs

What is the Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is ₹30.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is 14.65 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is ₹10.69 and ₹21.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd?

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -7.13%, 1 Year at 7.23%, 6 Month at -19.75%, 3 Month at 17.76% and 1 Month at -2.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.65 %

