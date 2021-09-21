To,

The Members of

Safa Systems & Technologies Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 3rd Directors Report on the business and operations of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited (The Company) together with the Audited Financial Statements of Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, ,2024

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS Standalone Consolidated FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 20223-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue 62966.97 41982.98 62972.98 - Total Expenses 62675.15 41757.29 62679.16 - Profit/Loss Before Tax 291.82 225.69 304.61 - Less: Tax Expense 78.27 67.44 79.21 - Profit & Loss after Tax 213.56 158.25 225.43 - Earning Per Shares (Basic) 1.42 1.05 1.50 - Earning Per Shares (Diluted) 1.42 1.05 1.50 -

2. STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has recorded total revenue of INR 62966.97 Lakhs as against INR 41982.98 Lakhs in Financial Year 2022-23 and the Company has earned Net Profit of INR 213.56 Lakh in the Financial Year 2023-24 as against INR 158.25 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23.

3. SHARE CAPITAL:

(i) Changes in the Capital Structure:

Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorised shares capital of the Company stood Rs. 27,50,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crore and Fifty Lakh) divided into 2,75,00,000 (Two crore Seventy-Five Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs 10 (Ten) each.

During the Financial year 2023-24 the Authorised Share Capital of the Company has increased from 15,50,00,000 to 27,50,00,000.

Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Share Capital:

The Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company on March 31, 2024, stood at INR 24,97,75,500/- (Indian Rupees Twenty Four Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Seventy Five Thousand Five Hundred Only) divided into 2,49,77,550 Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each.

During the year the Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 1,50,77,500 to 24,97,75,500 through Shareholders approval

4. DEPOSITS:

During the reporting period, your Company has not accepted any deposits, falling within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

5. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year.

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 125 of the Act, the dividends which have remained unpaid / unclaimed for a period of Seven (7) years from the date of transfer the unpaid dividend amount is mandatorily required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

The provisions of above section are not applicable to the Company since no dividend was lying in unpaid dividend account.

7. AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES: We do not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve.

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the reporting period there was no changes in the nature of the business of the Company.

9. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT, IF ANY:

There was no revision in the financial statements of the Company.

10. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of the Company was duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. As of the date of the report, your company has the following Directors on its Board.

DIN No. / PAN Name Of Director/KMP Designation Date of Appointment Date of cessation 01390977 Mr. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose Non-Executive Director 21/09/2021 - 07729191 Mr. Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader Managing Director 21/09/2021 - 09237016 Ms. Sruthi Muhammed Ali Whole-time Director 21/09/2021 - 09248528 Mr. Bengolan Anilkumar Independent Director 06/12/2021 - 09250652 Mr. Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith Independent Director 06/12/2021 - APCPR2843D Mr. Alingal Pandian Rajeswari Chief Financial Officer 20/06/2022 BSTPD0037L Ms. Rupal Pandey Company Secretary a Compliance Officer 02/01/2023 nd 04/04/2024 BCXPM8130M Divya Modi Company Secretary a Compliance Officer 17.04.2024 nd

Following changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons before the date of this report.

Ms. Divya Modi appointed as Company Secretary and compliance Officer of the company w.e.f 17.04.2024

Ms. Rupal Pandey Resigned from the Post of as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 04.04.2024

Change in designation of Ms. Sruthi Muhammed Ali (DIN: 09237016) From Executive Director To Non-Executive Non - Independent Director.w.e.f 02.04.2024

11. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, total 08 (Eight) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. Following are the dates on which the said meetings were held:

05th May, 2023 26th May 2023 21st August, 2023 11th July, 2023 07th November, 2023 17th February, 2024 06th Mach, 2024 28th March 2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.

S. No. Name Of Director Designation No. of Board Meeting eligible to attend No. of Meetings attended No. Meeting in which absent 1. Mr. Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader Managing Director 8 8 0 2. Mr. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose Director 8 8 0 3. Ms. Sruthi Muhammed Ali Director 8 8 0 4. Mr. Bengolan Anilkumar Independent Director 8 8 0 5. Mr. Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith Independent Director 8 8 0

Retirement by Rotation:

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose (DIN: 01390977), Director, whose office is liable to retire by rotation in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the 03rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

Pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Company has received declarations from a ll the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the ‘criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of the Act and have submitted their respective declarations as required under Section 149 (7) of the Act and the Listing Regulations. In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Board Committees:

Currently, the Board has following committees: Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and stakeholder relationship committee.

Audit Committees:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Audit Committee is constituted to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality of Financial Reporting.

During the Financial Year under review 02 (Two) meeting of the Audit Committee were held. Following are the dates on which the said meetings were held:

26th May,2023 07th November, 2023

S. No Name of the Members Designation No. of Audit Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Bengolan Anilkumar Chairman 2 2. Bavaraparambil Member 2 Abdhulkadher Hydrose 3. Sankaranaryan Nair Sreejith Member 2

During the year, all recommendations of the audit committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board was constituted as per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the appointment of Directors and KMPs and their remuneration.

The level and structure of appointment and remuneration of all Key Managerial personnel a nd Senior Management Personnel of the Company, as per the Remuneration Policy, is also overseen by this Committee.

During the Financial Year under 01 (one) meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held. On 11th July, 2023.

S. No Name of the Members Designation No. of Meetings attended during the year 1. Mr. Sankaranaryan Nair Sreejith Chairman 1 2. Mr. Bengolan Anilkumar Member 1 3. Mr Bavaraparambil Abdhulkader Hydrose Member 1

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc. During the Financial Year under review meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held 11th July, 2023

S. No Name of the Members Designation No. of Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings a ttended during the year 1. Bengolan Anilkumar Chairman and Independent Director 1 2. Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader Member and Independent Director 1 3. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose Member and Non- Executive Director 1

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There is no material changes and commitment affecting financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report;

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Particulars of loan given, investment made, guarantees given and security provided under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are provided in the notes of financial statement.

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term “Internal Financial Control (IFC)” means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from the top management to executive level.

The compliance relating to Internal Financial controls have been duly certified by the statutory auditors.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company. Therefore, Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

15. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Provisions of Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to your Company. Hence, report on Corporate Governance is not annexed.

16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (3)(m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2014 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith at “Annexure-I”.

17. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”).

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

The Board evaluated the performance of Independent Directors and Individual Directors considering various parameters such as their familiarity with the Companys vision, policies, values, code of conduct, their attendance at Board and Committee Meetings, whether they participate in the meetings constructively by providing inputs and provide suggestions to the Management/Board in areas of domain expertise , whether they seek clarifications by raising appropriate issues on the presentations made by the Management/reports placed before the Board, practice confidentiality, etc. It was observed that the Directors discharged their responsibilities in an effective manner. The Directors possess integrity, expertise and experience in their respective fields.

20 . STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in “Annexure II” to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report.

21. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER

DETAILS:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment, Remuneration and determine Directors Independence of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director. Nomination & Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. at www.sssinfo.in

22. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company is taking every care for minimizing the risk involved in the manufacturing process of the unit, business of dealers and agents and Investment Business. Our Company believes that managing helps in maximizing returns. Responsible staff is employed to take every care to minimize the risk factor in the factory. Our company does not have any separate Risk Management Policy as the unit run by it is small in size and the elements of risk threatening the companys existence is almost negligible.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED

PARTIES:

During the year, there is no transaction entered with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Therefor there is no requirement to attached Form AOC-2 in Annexure III Related party transactions if any, are disclosed in the notes to financial statements.

23. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

24. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company had the following Subsidiaries/ Associate Company as on 31st March, 2024. Disclosure in Form AOC-1 is Annexed as Annexure-VI

S.No Name of the company Relation 1. Effective Lifestyle Private Limited Subsidiary Company 2. Kanone Technologies Private Limited. Associate Company

25. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

26. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND M ATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE

REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the reporting period, no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and a pplied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year review;

(c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 on a going concern basis;

(e) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and

(f) That the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

28. AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditor:

The Auditors Report for financial year ended March 31, 2024, does not contain any qualification, reservation or a dverse remarks. All Observations made in the Independent Auditors Report and Notes forming part of the Financial Statements are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments and also, there is no incident of fraud requiring reporting by the auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. The Auditors report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Auditors Report.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed M/s Vikas Verma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. A copy of the Secretarial Audit Report (Form MR-3) as provided by the Company Secretary in Practice has been annexed to the Report. (Annexure-IV)

Cost Auditor:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 maintenance of cost accounts and requirement of cost audit is not applicable.

Internal Auditor:

The Company has complied with the requirement of the Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions of the Act.

29. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

30. ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.sssinfo.in

31. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES

The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis.

The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.sssinfo.in.

32. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as “Annexure V”.

33. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

34. INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT

WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER

THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2 0 1 6 DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the reporting period, no application made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

37. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT

THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH REASONS THEREOF:

During the reporting period, no such valuation has been conducted in the financial year.

38. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the reporting period:

a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. b. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company. d. Neither the Managing Director nor any of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission.;

39. WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company maintains a website www.sssinfo.in where detailed information of the Company and specified details in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been provided.

40. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors regret the loss of life are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person. The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the Companys employees for their contribution towards the Companys performance. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, employee unions, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, governments and all other business associates for their continuous support to the Company and their confidence in its management.