Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd Summary

Safa Systems & Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Safa Systems & Solutions, a Partnership Firm in the State of Kerala on October 18, 2012. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited on September 21, 2021 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is mainly into the business of distribution of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer and computer parts and other electronic media equipments. Mr. Faizal Bavaro Parambil Abdul Khader and Mr. Bavaro Parambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose are the promoters of the Company. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of distribution of electronic items like smart phones, gadgets, LCDS, Smart TV, Laptops, etc. The Company is key distributor of Electronic Products and accessories in Kerala. Presently, the Company has its distributorship agreement with the reputed Brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, TECNO, Micromax, One Plus for distribution of the Smartphones, LED TV and accessories in the State of Kerala.The Company in 2012 started off as all Kerala distributor for Micromax smart phones. The Company subsumed the existing distribution channel of Micromax, which was earlier managed by the erstwhile distributor. The business of the Company was in a three-tier format. Within a short span of time, the Company expanded the business to the entire region of Kerala, which were not catered to by them previously by appointing new sub distributors in those regions. Gradually, the Company changed the distribution format from 3 tier to 2 tier. This enabled the Company to directly interact with Large Format Retail (LFR) accounts and other prominent retailers. Recently, the Company has taken an office in Mumbai as a part of its expansion plans to grow their presence into other regions of the country. It also supply goods to other distributors and wholesalers outside Kerala as and when the opportunity arises. The Company acquires the contract of distributorship directly from the brands it deals in. Additionally, the Company often, working with the brands takes up the advertising process for certain products. In 2015, the Company made arrangement with Micromax for its Feature Phones distributions in the State of Kerala and achieved a turnover of Rs. 51.24 crores.In 2017, the Company signed up with the brand OPPO crossed a turnover of Rs. 169.41 Crores.In 2018, the Company signed up with more brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, LG, etc with a turnover of nearly Rs. 254.92 Crores.In 2019, the Company signed up with more brands like Huawei, Motorola, etc, and crossed turnover of nearly Rs. 255.12 crores.In 2021, the Company opened branch office and warehouse in Thane, Maharashtra and received ISO certification. In February 2022, the Company made an Initial Offer of 40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4 Crore.