Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
254.92
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-249.11
As % of sales
97.71
Employee costs
-2.56
As % of sales
1
Other costs
-1.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.7
Operating profit
1.44
OPM
0.56
Depreciation
-0.17
Interest expense
-1.38
Other income
0.81
Profit before tax
0.7
Taxes
-0.35
Tax rate
-49.47
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.35
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.35
yoy growth (%)
NPM
0.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.