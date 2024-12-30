iifl-logo-icon 1
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd AGM

11.17
(-4.86%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:44:00 PM

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Notice of 03rd Special Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The Company for Financial Year 2023-24, is attached Proceedings/Outcome of the 03rd (Special) Annual General Meeting of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/12/2024) Scrutiniser Report for Annual General Meeting (Special) of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited held on 30th December 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)
AGM30 Sep 20248 Sep 2024
Newspaper Publication for Dispatch of Notice of 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to regulation 42 and all the other applicable provisions of SEBI(LODR), 2015 this is to inform you that Register of Members and share transfer books of the company shall be closed from 24th September, 2024 to 3rd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Proceeding/Outcome of 03rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result- 03rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)

