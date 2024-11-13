Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the (Standalone and Consolidate) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the half year ended and Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 to consider and approve: 1. Take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Take on record the (Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the half and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 10:00 P.M. and concluded at 10:45 P.M.

In terms of provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company Safa Systems & Technologies Limited at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 17th April, 2024 at the Registered office of the company situated at 46/2631 B, Safa Arcade, Kaniyapilly Road Chakkaraparambu, Ernakulam Kerala - 682028, has considered and approved the Appointment of Ms. Divya Modi having ICSI Membership No. A69806 as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 17th April, 2024. Board Meeting outcome in respect of Appointment of Ms. Divya Modi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 17th April, 2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting for change in designation of Ms. Sruthi Muhammed Ali from the post of Executive Director in the category of Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Smt. Sruthi Muhammed Ali (DIN: 09237016) has conveyed her intention to step down as an Executive Director since she has taken up executive role as Whole Time Director of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited effective from December 08, 2021, however, consented to continue as Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on April 02, 2024 approved her continued association as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.

Allotment of 99,00,000 equity shares of Safa Systems & Technologies Limited on preferential basis for consideration other than cash i.e. Share Swap

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 06th March 2024 have considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Alingal Pandian Rajeswari as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2023-24; 2. Appointment of M/S Vikas Verma and Associates, Company Secretaries (FRN: P2012DE081400) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to provision of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2023-24

