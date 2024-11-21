iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Soya Products Ltd Balance Sheet

2.58
(4.88%)
Nov 21, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

0.29

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.39

1.08

1.31

0.8

Net Worth

4.49

1.37

1.6

1.09

Minority Interest

Debt

1.72

1.72

1.72

1.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.14

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.33

3.23

3.32

2.81

Fixed Assets

0.59

0.69

0.8

0.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.65

0.37

0.57

0.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.27

0.35

0.47

0.24

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.67

0.17

0.28

0.28

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.15

-0.18

-0.17

Cash

2.89

1.98

1.74

1.32

Total Assets

6.33

3.24

3.31

2.81

