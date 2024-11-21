Sagar Soya Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.39
1.08
1.31
0.8
Net Worth
4.49
1.37
1.6
1.09
Minority Interest
Debt
1.72
1.72
1.72
1.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.14
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.33
3.23
3.32
2.81
Fixed Assets
0.59
0.69
0.8
0.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.65
0.37
0.57
0.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.27
0.35
0.47
0.24
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.67
0.17
0.28
0.28
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.15
-0.18
-0.17
Cash
2.89
1.98
1.74
1.32
Total Assets
6.33
3.24
3.31
2.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.