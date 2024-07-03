Summary

Sagar Soya Products Ltd (SSPL) was incorporated on 27 Sep.82 as a private limited company. The Company is into the business of producing soya bean oil, soya bean oil cakes, cereal straw, husks, rape seed DOC, rape seed oil and refractions. The plant is located at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.In Jan.95, Company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 10.45 cr to part-finance its expansion and meet working capital requirements. It set up manufacturing facilities at Bhainsa, MP, for the production of soya oil, de-oiled cakes and soya flour.The Company exports soyabean meal/extractions which in 1994-95 was to the tune of Rs 5.75 cr. In Feb.92, the Company took up an expansion program for setting up a 500-tpd solvent extraction plant and a 40-tpd soya flour plant at the existing soya complex in MP.

Read More