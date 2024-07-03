iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Soya Products Ltd Share Price

2.58
(4.88%)
Nov 21, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.58
  • Day's High2.58
  • 52 Wk High2.58
  • Prev. Close2.46
  • Day's Low2.58
  • 52 Wk Low 1.08
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E2.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.44
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sagar Soya Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

2.58

Prev. Close

2.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.58

Day's Low

2.58

52 Week's High

2.58

52 Week's Low

1.08

Book Value

52.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.93

P/E

2.28

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Sagar Soya Products Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

Sagar Soya Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sagar Soya Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sagar Soya Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

0.29

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.39

1.08

1.31

0.8

Net Worth

4.49

1.37

1.6

1.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.31

0.39

0.17

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.26

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.14

0.75

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-35.8

88.62

-56.57

-25.53

EBIT growth

-26.88

-20.42

124.2

-153.5

Net profit growth

-32.19

-20.42

124.2

-153.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sagar Soya Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

628.25

61.3383,017.045291.481,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,755.2

65.2364,885.77308.970.338,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

291

36.6738,606.95325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

350.7

32.885,515.9165.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

499.35

414.921,370.19-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sagar Soya Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

ARVINDBHAI CHHOTABHAI PATEL

Managing Director

Chandrakant Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

A K Sharma

Independent Director

Ganesh Sengadani

Independent Director

Savita Kishan Bhaliya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Vipin Mandhana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sagar Soya Products Ltd

Summary

Sagar Soya Products Ltd (SSPL) was incorporated on 27 Sep.82 as a private limited company. The Company is into the business of producing soya bean oil, soya bean oil cakes, cereal straw, husks, rape seed DOC, rape seed oil and refractions. The plant is located at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.In Jan.95, Company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 10.45 cr to part-finance its expansion and meet working capital requirements. It set up manufacturing facilities at Bhainsa, MP, for the production of soya oil, de-oiled cakes and soya flour.The Company exports soyabean meal/extractions which in 1994-95 was to the tune of Rs 5.75 cr. In Feb.92, the Company took up an expansion program for setting up a 500-tpd solvent extraction plant and a 40-tpd soya flour plant at the existing soya complex in MP.
Company FAQs

What is the Sagar Soya Products Ltd share price today?

The Sagar Soya Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Soya Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is ₹0.93 Cr. as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagar Soya Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is 2.28 and 0.05 as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagar Soya Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Soya Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is ₹1.08 and ₹2.58 as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sagar Soya Products Ltd?

Sagar Soya Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 138.89%, 6 Month at 66.45%, 3 Month at 20.56% and 1 Month at 26.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagar Soya Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.26 %

