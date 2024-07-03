Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹2.58
Prev. Close₹2.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.58
Day's Low₹2.58
52 Week's High₹2.58
52 Week's Low₹1.08
Book Value₹52.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.93
P/E2.28
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.39
1.08
1.31
0.8
Net Worth
4.49
1.37
1.6
1.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.31
0.39
0.17
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.18
-0.26
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-0.14
0.75
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-35.8
88.62
-56.57
-25.53
EBIT growth
-26.88
-20.42
124.2
-153.5
Net profit growth
-32.19
-20.42
124.2
-153.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
628.25
|61.33
|83,017.04
|529
|1.48
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,755.2
|65.23
|64,885.77
|308.97
|0.33
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
291
|36.67
|38,606.95
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
350.7
|32.88
|5,515.91
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
499.35
|414.92
|1,370.19
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
ARVINDBHAI CHHOTABHAI PATEL
Managing Director
Chandrakant Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
A K Sharma
Independent Director
Ganesh Sengadani
Independent Director
Savita Kishan Bhaliya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Vipin Mandhana
Reports by Sagar Soya Products Ltd
Summary
Sagar Soya Products Ltd (SSPL) was incorporated on 27 Sep.82 as a private limited company. The Company is into the business of producing soya bean oil, soya bean oil cakes, cereal straw, husks, rape seed DOC, rape seed oil and refractions. The plant is located at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.In Jan.95, Company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 10.45 cr to part-finance its expansion and meet working capital requirements. It set up manufacturing facilities at Bhainsa, MP, for the production of soya oil, de-oiled cakes and soya flour.The Company exports soyabean meal/extractions which in 1994-95 was to the tune of Rs 5.75 cr. In Feb.92, the Company took up an expansion program for setting up a 500-tpd solvent extraction plant and a 40-tpd soya flour plant at the existing soya complex in MP.
Read More
The Sagar Soya Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is ₹0.93 Cr. as of 21 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is 2.28 and 0.05 as of 21 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Soya Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Soya Products Ltd is ₹1.08 and ₹2.58 as of 21 Nov ‘24
Sagar Soya Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 138.89%, 6 Month at 66.45%, 3 Month at 20.56% and 1 Month at 26.34%.
