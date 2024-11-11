|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SAGAR SOYA PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11th November 2024. As per attachments (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|As per attachment. Dear Sir/Madam, There is a typographic error in the Outcome of Board Meeting relating to details of Post Preferential Share Capital of the Company. Kindly refer the attached revised outcome of Board Meeting with rectifying the correct details of Post Preferential Share Capital. Consider the same as the Original Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting. Thanking you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|SAGAR SOYA PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Attachment. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|SAGAR SOYA PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SAGAR SOYA PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 6 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 32 Vyapar Bhavan 49 P.D. Mello Road Mumbai- 400 009 to transact the following business. 1. To approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report pursuant to regulation 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2024, has approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023; 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company; Further, in terms of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. As per attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
