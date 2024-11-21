iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Soya Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.58
(4.88%)
Nov 21, 2024

Sagar Soya Prod FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.31

0.39

0.17

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.26

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.14

0.75

-0.03

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

-0.01

0.88

-0.16

Capital expenditure

0

6.92

-6.92

0

Free cash flow

0.18

6.9

-6.03

-0.16

Equity raised

1.16

-10.91

-12.02

-12.37

Investing

0

-2.04

-0.09

0.53

Financing

3.44

6.78

10.12

10.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.79

0.73

-8.04

-1.89

