Sagar Soya Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.31
0.39
0.17
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.18
-0.26
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-0.14
0.75
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.18
-0.01
0.88
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0
6.92
-6.92
0
Free cash flow
0.18
6.9
-6.03
-0.16
Equity raised
1.16
-10.91
-12.02
-12.37
Investing
0
-2.04
-0.09
0.53
Financing
3.44
6.78
10.12
10.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.79
0.73
-8.04
-1.89
