Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
628.25
|61.33
|83,017.04
|529
|1.48
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,755.2
|65.23
|64,885.77
|308.97
|0.33
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
291
|36.67
|38,606.95
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
350.7
|32.88
|5,515.91
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
499.35
|414.92
|1,370.19
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
