Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.37
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
-8.73
-8.57
-8.38
-7.91
Net Worth
-3.35
-3.19
-3
-2.54
Minority Interest
Debt
5.01
5.02
5.03
5.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.66
1.83
2.03
2.49
Fixed Assets
2.11
2.22
2.26
2.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.5
-0.44
-0.28
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.12
0.09
0.3
Debtor Days
41.39
33.75
30.13
107.76
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.18
-0.11
-0.08
Creditor Days
44.34
50.63
36.82
28.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.43
-0.31
-0.29
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.06
Total Assets
1.66
1.83
2.02
2.48
No Record Found
