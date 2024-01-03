Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.18
-0.45
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.15
-0.35
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.31
-0.45
-0.91
-0.47
Capital expenditure
0
0.08
0
-0.04
Free cash flow
-0.3
-0.37
-0.91
-0.52
Equity raised
-17.13
-16.76
-15.82
-15.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.03
10.05
10.06
10.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.41
-7.09
-6.68
-5.78
