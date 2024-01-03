Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.23
1.29
1.09
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-4.84
19
7.28
-22.46
Raw materials
-0.35
-0.42
-0.31
-0.27
As % of sales
28.43
33.11
28.51
27.08
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.4
-0.38
-0.39
As % of sales
34.75
31.36
34.97
38.48
Other costs
-0.5
-0.52
-0.73
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.64
40.58
67.84
47.66
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.06
-0.34
-0.13
OPM
-3.83
-5.06
-31.32
-13.23
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
5.17
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.18
-0.45
-0.26
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-0.18
-0.45
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
-0.18
-0.45
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
-13.71
-58.93
71.31
-84.07
NPM
-13.01
-14.34
-41.59
-26.04
