iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:31 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.79%

Foreign: 0.79%

Indian: 47.01%

Non-Promoter- 21.78%

Institutions: 21.78%

Non-Institutions: 30.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.37

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

-8.73

-8.57

-8.38

-7.91

Net Worth

-3.35

-3.19

-3

-2.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.23

1.29

1.09

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-4.84

19

7.28

-22.46

Raw materials

-0.35

-0.42

-0.31

-0.27

As % of sales

28.43

33.11

28.51

27.08

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.4

-0.38

-0.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.18

-0.45

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.15

-0.35

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.84

19

7.28

-22.46

Op profit growth

-28.03

-80.75

153.96

-265.2

EBIT growth

-14.33

-59.17

72.35

291.04

Net profit growth

-13.71

-58.93

71.31

-84.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prem Sagar

Director

Moti Sagar

Director

Jyoti Sagar

Independent Director

Kishore Chawla

Company Secretary

Sampada Nandgaonkar

Registered Office

Sagar Niwas,

Manali,

Himachal Pradesh - 175131

Tel: 91-01902-252554

Website: http://www.sagarresort.com

Email: sagarresort@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd?

Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 27.87%, 1 Year at 43.75%, 6 Month at 13.30%, 3 Month at -4.96% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.