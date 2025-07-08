Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.37
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
-8.73
-8.57
-8.38
-7.91
Net Worth
-3.35
-3.19
-3
-2.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.23
1.29
1.09
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-4.84
19
7.28
-22.46
Raw materials
-0.35
-0.42
-0.31
-0.27
As % of sales
28.43
33.11
28.51
27.08
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.4
-0.38
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.18
-0.45
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.15
-0.35
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.84
19
7.28
-22.46
Op profit growth
-28.03
-80.75
153.96
-265.2
EBIT growth
-14.33
-59.17
72.35
291.04
Net profit growth
-13.71
-58.93
71.31
-84.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prem Sagar
Director
Moti Sagar
Director
Jyoti Sagar
Independent Director
Kishore Chawla
Company Secretary
Sampada Nandgaonkar
Sagar Niwas,
Manali,
Himachal Pradesh - 175131
Tel: 91-01902-252554
Website: http://www.sagarresort.com
Email: sagarresort@yahoo.co.in
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sagar Tourist Resorts Ltd
