Samtel India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.89
(0.00%)
Jun 24, 2019|02:15:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.08

7.08

7.08

7.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.1

-5.82

-5.72

-5.64

Net Worth

1.98

1.26

1.36

1.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

0.12

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.11

1.38

1.46

1.54

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.23

0.52

0.64

0.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.99

5.95

6.02

6.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.29

-0.29

-0.29

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.77

-5.43

-5.38

-5.32

Cash

0.44

0.42

0.38

0.38

Total Assets

2.1

1.38

1.46

1.55

