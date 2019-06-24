Samtel India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.08
7.08
7.08
7.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.1
-5.82
-5.72
-5.64
Net Worth
1.98
1.26
1.36
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.12
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.11
1.38
1.46
1.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.23
0.52
0.64
0.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.99
5.95
6.02
6.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.29
-0.29
-0.29
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.77
-5.43
-5.38
-5.32
Cash
0.44
0.42
0.38
0.38
Total Assets
2.1
1.38
1.46
1.55
