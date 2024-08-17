Summary

Incorporated on 29 Jun.81, Samtel (India) was promoted by Satish K Kaura, who also has interests in Samtel Color, Gorawara Electronics, Samcor Glass, etc. In Jul.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 15% secured PCDs, aggregating Rs 8.58 cr, to raise resources to meet capital expenditure, to develop a deflection yoke for flat colour picture tubes, to repay a part of the term loans and to augment long-term working capital.Samtel is one of the largest manufacturers of B&W TV picture tubes and monitor tubes in India. It exports picture tubes to Asian and European countries and the US. Samtel has received an award for the highest growth in exports for 1992-93 from the Electronics & Computer Export Promotion Council. It has also won safety and quality approval for its products and systems from Underwriters Laboratories, US, and VDE, Germany. The company has also won the ISO 9002 certification. During 1998-99 the company plans to increase the production capacity of its deflection yoke division to 2.7 million number per year. It has also developed a new 21 FFST deflection yoke.The scheme of merger of Samtel Electron Devices Ltd with Samtel Color Ltd has been effective from March2000. Due to heavy loss the company has closed down its Pondicherry Division in December,2002.

