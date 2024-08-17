iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samtel India Ltd Share Price

1.89
(0.00%)
Jun 24, 2019|02:15:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Samtel India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.89

Prev. Close

1.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.89

Day's Low

1.89

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.34

P/E

1.67

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Samtel India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

Samtel (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Samtel (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.10%

Non-Promoter- 10.79%

Institutions: 10.79%

Non-Institutions: 45.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Samtel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.08

7.08

7.08

7.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.1

-5.82

-5.72

-5.64

Net Worth

1.98

1.26

1.36

1.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

1.73

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.51

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

3.64

-0.11

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-83.87

143.6

-27.67

-49.92

EBIT growth

-101.66

10,270.52

-15.32

-112.33

Net profit growth

-106.77

-1,671.68

-23.16

-55.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Samtel India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samtel India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Satish K Kaura

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alka Kaura

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Bhalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhruv Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samtel India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 29 Jun.81, Samtel (India) was promoted by Satish K Kaura, who also has interests in Samtel Color, Gorawara Electronics, Samcor Glass, etc. In Jul.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 15% secured PCDs, aggregating Rs 8.58 cr, to raise resources to meet capital expenditure, to develop a deflection yoke for flat colour picture tubes, to repay a part of the term loans and to augment long-term working capital.Samtel is one of the largest manufacturers of B&W TV picture tubes and monitor tubes in India. It exports picture tubes to Asian and European countries and the US. Samtel has received an award for the highest growth in exports for 1992-93 from the Electronics & Computer Export Promotion Council. It has also won safety and quality approval for its products and systems from Underwriters Laboratories, US, and VDE, Germany. The company has also won the ISO 9002 certification. During 1998-99 the company plans to increase the production capacity of its deflection yoke division to 2.7 million number per year. It has also developed a new 21 FFST deflection yoke.The scheme of merger of Samtel Electron Devices Ltd with Samtel Color Ltd has been effective from March2000. Due to heavy loss the company has closed down its Pondicherry Division in December,2002.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtel India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.