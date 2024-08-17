SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.89
Prev. Close₹1.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.89
Day's Low₹1.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.34
P/E1.67
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.08
7.08
7.08
7.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.1
-5.82
-5.72
-5.64
Net Worth
1.98
1.26
1.36
1.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.08
1.73
-0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.51
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
3.64
-0.11
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-83.87
143.6
-27.67
-49.92
EBIT growth
-101.66
10,270.52
-15.32
-112.33
Net profit growth
-106.77
-1,671.68
-23.16
-55.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Satish K Kaura
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alka Kaura
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Bhalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhruv Sethi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samtel India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 29 Jun.81, Samtel (India) was promoted by Satish K Kaura, who also has interests in Samtel Color, Gorawara Electronics, Samcor Glass, etc. In Jul.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 15% secured PCDs, aggregating Rs 8.58 cr, to raise resources to meet capital expenditure, to develop a deflection yoke for flat colour picture tubes, to repay a part of the term loans and to augment long-term working capital.Samtel is one of the largest manufacturers of B&W TV picture tubes and monitor tubes in India. It exports picture tubes to Asian and European countries and the US. Samtel has received an award for the highest growth in exports for 1992-93 from the Electronics & Computer Export Promotion Council. It has also won safety and quality approval for its products and systems from Underwriters Laboratories, US, and VDE, Germany. The company has also won the ISO 9002 certification. During 1998-99 the company plans to increase the production capacity of its deflection yoke division to 2.7 million number per year. It has also developed a new 21 FFST deflection yoke.The scheme of merger of Samtel Electron Devices Ltd with Samtel Color Ltd has been effective from March2000. Due to heavy loss the company has closed down its Pondicherry Division in December,2002.
