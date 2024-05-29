iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtel India Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 20243 May 2024
SAMTEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in compliance of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations and listing agreement with Stock Exchange notice is hereby given that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 at Registered office of the company situated at 1212. 12th Floor 43 Chiranjiv Tower Nehru Place New Delhi - 110019 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. The above information may be treated as Compliance of Listing agreement.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SAMTEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to note disclosures by the Directors if any. 2. to confirm the minutes of the last Board meeing held & any actions taken on the decisions thereon. 3. to confirm the minutes of the last Audit committee meeting held. 4. to confirm the minutes of the stakeholders & greivence committee meeting held till 14-02-24. 5. To note and confirm the shareholding pattern for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23. 6. to note and confirmt he report on corporate governance for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23. 7. To note and confirm the transection with related parties if any during the quarter and as of the date of BM. 8. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23 and the auditors reviews on the same. 9. to note and consider the CEO -CFO certificate on compliences. 10. Any other matter with the advise of members of the board. In continution to our letter / intimation dated 02-02-2024 with regard to notice of the Baord meeting. please find attached herwith followings: 1. Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report dated 14.02.24 issued by the statutory auditor of the company. 3. Declaration with regard to auditor report is issued without any qualifications. We further inform you that the abvoe said results alongwith reports have duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 14th February, 2024 which started at 2:30 pm and the meeting was ended with votes of thanks at 4:00 pm. Kindly arrange to take on record as complience and acknowledge the same. Thanking you yours faithfully for Samtel India Ltd. Satish K Kaura Chairman & Mg. Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Samtel India Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

