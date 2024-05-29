SAMTEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to note disclosures by the Directors if any. 2. to confirm the minutes of the last Board meeing held & any actions taken on the decisions thereon. 3. to confirm the minutes of the last Audit committee meeting held. 4. to confirm the minutes of the stakeholders & greivence committee meeting held till 14-02-24. 5. To note and confirm the shareholding pattern for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23. 6. to note and confirmt he report on corporate governance for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23. 7. To note and confirm the transection with related parties if any during the quarter and as of the date of BM. 8. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Qtr. ended 31-12-23 and the auditors reviews on the same. 9. to note and consider the CEO -CFO certificate on compliences. 10. Any other matter with the advise of members of the board. In continution to our letter / intimation dated 02-02-2024 with regard to notice of the Baord meeting. please find attached herwith followings: 1. Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report dated 14.02.24 issued by the statutory auditor of the company. 3. Declaration with regard to auditor report is issued without any qualifications. We further inform you that the abvoe said results alongwith reports have duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 14th February, 2024 which started at 2:30 pm and the meeting was ended with votes of thanks at 4:00 pm. Kindly arrange to take on record as complience and acknowledge the same. Thanking you yours faithfully for Samtel India Ltd. Satish K Kaura Chairman & Mg. Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)