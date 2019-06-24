Samtel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.08
1.73
-0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.51
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
3.64
-0.11
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.28
4.86
-0.18
-0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.02
0
Free cash flow
-0.28
4.86
-0.2
-0.08
Equity raised
-10.9
-15.26
-17.38
-17.17
Investing
-0.24
-0.17
0.09
-0.12
Financing
0.2
0.21
0.22
0.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.23
-10.36
-17.28
-17.16
