iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samtel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.89
(0.00%)
Jun 24, 2019|02:15:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtel India Ltd

Samtel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

1.73

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.51

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

3.64

-0.11

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-0.28

4.86

-0.18

-0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.02

0

Free cash flow

-0.28

4.86

-0.2

-0.08

Equity raised

-10.9

-15.26

-17.38

-17.17

Investing

-0.24

-0.17

0.09

-0.12

Financing

0.2

0.21

0.22

0.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.23

-10.36

-17.28

-17.16

Samtel India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.