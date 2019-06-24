4th September 2023 The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services The B S E Limited., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001. Dear Sir, Sub: Submission of Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 alongwith notice for AGM of the company going to be held on 30th September 2023 at 10:00 AM at registered office of the company situated at 1212, 12th Floor, 43 Chiranjiv Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi 110019. Kindly arrange to take on record as compliance and acknowledge the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For SAMTEL INDIA LIMITED Satish K Kaura Chairman & Mg. Director Encl. as above