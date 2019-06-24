Samtel India Ltd Management Discussions

PERFORMANCE REVIEW AND OUTLOOK:

The financial year gone by was again a difficult year for the Company. The revival plan could not be acted upon fully due to severe liquidity crunch and other factors. The Company is putting more efforts to get rid of initial bottlenecks including infrastructure issues for a much better performance in coming years.

To come out of the continued difficulties and cash flow issues the Company is exploring business opportunities concerning electronic displays and other electronics goods.

The other income stood at Rs. 16.51 lacs as against other income of Rs. 2.16 lacs of the previous financial year. The Company ended the financial year with net profit of Rs. 72.23lacs as against net loss of Rs. 10.29 lacs during the previous financial year.

BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS:

a) Loans: Unsecured

Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs. 12.53 lacs was outstanding as on 31st March 2023 (Previous Year Rs. 11.53 lacs). No loan was availed by the Company during the year under review.

b) Fixed Assets:

The net fixed assets at the end of the Last financial year were Nil as against Nil as on 31st March, 2022.

c) Current Assets:

The total current assets decreased to Rs. 473.29 lacs as on 31st March, 2023 from Rs. 661.00 lacs as on 31st March, 2022.

Cash and Bank Balances increased to Rs. 43.95 lacs from Rs. 42.49 lacs. Loans and advances decreased to Rs. 399.35 lacs this year from Rs. 588.52 lacs at the end of the previous year.

d) Current Liabilities:

Current Liabilities have also increased to Rs. 277.05 lacs as on 31st March, 2023 from Rs. 543.44 lacs as on 31st March, 2022.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & ITS ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal audit and control systems. The Company has an independent audit committee which exercises requisite powers and control as envisaged in SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and as per the Listing Agreement.

M/s. Vinod Goyal & Associates has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company and M/s. R. Sharma & Associates, New Delhi has been appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The efforts of the Company to explore and engage in trading activities may not have shown good results during the year under review, however, the analysis of market, indicates a growing trend in trading of electronic goods. The Company would like to explore the opportunity more so as to establish itself as a trading house in years to come.

To further the business interest and have a continuous revenue flow, the Management is exploring various other opportunities including opportunities in electronic displays and other electronic goods.

However, such activities will be initiated only after carrying out all due diligence and obtaining requisite statutory approval and the same can be time consuming. Availability of fund is also very crucial for commencing any new business activities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives and expectations may be considered as forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.