4th September 2023 The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services The B S E Limited., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001. Dear Sir, Sub: Submission of Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 alongwith notice for AGM of the company going to be held on 30th September 2023 at 10:00 AM at registered office of the company situated at 1212, 12th Floor, 43 Chiranjiv Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi 110019. Kindly arrange to take on record as compliance and acknowledge the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For SAMTEL INDIA LIMITED Satish K Kaura Chairman & Mg. Director Encl. as above A scrutinizers report & outcome at the 41st Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30-09-23 at 11:00 A.M. at registered office of the company situated at 1212, 12th Floor, 43 Chiranjiv Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi 110019, is being submitted. The proceeding of the meetings have already submitted to stock exchange. A copy of the scrutinizer report dated 30-09-23 issued by Mr. Jatin Gupta, practicing company secretary, New Delhi is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2023) Pursuant to Regulaton 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you taht 41st Annual General Meeing of the members of Samtel India Ltd. held on Saturday, the 30th day of sept. 2023 at 10.00 am. at registered office of the company situated at 1212, 12th Floor, 43 Chiranjiv Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi110019, has considered and approed the following items mentioned in the agenda of meeting as uner: 1. Adoption of Standalone Financials Statements of the company including Audited Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2023 on theat dae together with Report of Directors and Auditors thereon, and 2. Re-appointment of Mrs. Alka Kaura (DIN 00687365) Director who retires by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible offers hereself for reppointment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)