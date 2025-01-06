Sanblue Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.24
-0.1
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.29
0.27
-1.46
Other operating items
Operating
-0.2
-0.54
0.15
-1.65
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.9
Free cash flow
-0.2
-0.53
0.15
-0.75
Equity raised
18.68
14.79
12.72
5.65
Investing
9.15
-4.95
6.53
2.66
Financing
0.1
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.72
9.3
19.4
7.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.