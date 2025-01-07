iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanblue Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.98
(4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

0.24

6.4

1.73

yoy growth (%)

12.48

-96.21

268.62

-47.05

Raw materials

-0.26

-0.23

-6.31

-1.7

As % of sales

97.28

98.76

98.64

98.16

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.19

-0.16

-0.15

As % of sales

68.44

78.6

2.63

9.02

Other costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.11

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44

48.84

1.81

5.38

Operating profit

-0.29

-0.3

-0.19

-0.21

OPM

-109.74

-126.21

-3.09

-12.58

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.01

0.08

0.11

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.3

-0.24

-0.1

-0.18

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.3

-0.24

-0.1

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.3

-0.24

-0.1

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

25.22

134.31

-43.79

-108.05

NPM

-110.4

-99.17

-1.6

-10.51

