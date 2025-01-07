Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
0.24
6.4
1.73
yoy growth (%)
12.48
-96.21
268.62
-47.05
Raw materials
-0.26
-0.23
-6.31
-1.7
As % of sales
97.28
98.76
98.64
98.16
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.19
-0.16
-0.15
As % of sales
68.44
78.6
2.63
9.02
Other costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.11
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44
48.84
1.81
5.38
Operating profit
-0.29
-0.3
-0.19
-0.21
OPM
-109.74
-126.21
-3.09
-12.58
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.01
0.08
0.11
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.24
-0.1
-0.18
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.3
-0.24
-0.1
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.3
-0.24
-0.1
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
25.22
134.31
-43.79
-108.05
NPM
-110.4
-99.17
-1.6
-10.51
