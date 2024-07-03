iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanblue Corporation Ltd Share Price

65.95
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open67.54
  • Day's High69.53
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close66.22
  • Day's Low65.95
  • 52 Wk Low 31.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E122.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value123.67
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.98
  • Div. Yield0
Sanblue Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sanblue Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sanblue Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanblue Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.80%

Non-Promoter- 33.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanblue Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.46

35.79

36.58

13.03

Net Worth

56.46

40.79

41.58

18.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

0.24

6.4

1.73

yoy growth (%)

12.48

-96.21

268.62

-47.05

Raw materials

-0.26

-0.23

-6.31

-1.7

As % of sales

97.28

98.76

98.64

98.16

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.19

-0.16

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.3

-0.24

-0.1

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

-0.29

0.27

-1.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.48

-96.21

268.62

-47.05

Op profit growth

-2.18

54.71

-9.46

162.77

EBIT growth

26.42

131.93

-40.1

-106.07

Net profit growth

25.22

134.31

-43.79

-108.05

No Record Found

Sanblue Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanblue Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv D Shah

Chairman & Managing Director

Jose Daniel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

KRINABEN SANJIVBHAI SHAH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jekil Pancholi

Independent Director

Bhavik Shah

Independent Director

Fenil R Shah

Independent Director

Milan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanblue Corporation Ltd

Summary

Sanblue Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as La-Mere Apparels Ltd) was incorporated in August 1993. The Company is engaged in the Trading business. During the year 2002, Company acquired San Blue Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, a company dealing in e-commerce and running portal namely fiber2fashion.com for a consideration of Rs. 15 Crores by way of allotting the same value of shares to the shareholders of M/s. San Bule Enterprises Pvt. Ltd in proportion of their holdings and there by it became subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Sanblue Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Sanblue Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanblue Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is ₹32.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is 122.63 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanblue Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanblue Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanblue Corporation Ltd?

Sanblue Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.60%, 3 Years at 27.57%, 1 Year at 64.24%, 6 Month at 31.28%, 3 Month at 31.13% and 1 Month at 40.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanblue Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.19 %

