Open₹67.54
Prev. Close₹66.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹69.53
Day's Low₹65.95
52 Week's High₹78
52 Week's Low₹31.01
Book Value₹123.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.98
P/E122.63
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.46
35.79
36.58
13.03
Net Worth
56.46
40.79
41.58
18.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
0.24
6.4
1.73
yoy growth (%)
12.48
-96.21
268.62
-47.05
Raw materials
-0.26
-0.23
-6.31
-1.7
As % of sales
97.28
98.76
98.64
98.16
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.19
-0.16
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.24
-0.1
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.29
0.27
-1.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.48
-96.21
268.62
-47.05
Op profit growth
-2.18
54.71
-9.46
162.77
EBIT growth
26.42
131.93
-40.1
-106.07
Net profit growth
25.22
134.31
-43.79
-108.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv D Shah
Chairman & Managing Director
Jose Daniel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
KRINABEN SANJIVBHAI SHAH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jekil Pancholi
Independent Director
Bhavik Shah
Independent Director
Fenil R Shah
Independent Director
Milan Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sanblue Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as La-Mere Apparels Ltd) was incorporated in August 1993. The Company is engaged in the Trading business. During the year 2002, Company acquired San Blue Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, a company dealing in e-commerce and running portal namely fiber2fashion.com for a consideration of Rs. 15 Crores by way of allotting the same value of shares to the shareholders of M/s. San Bule Enterprises Pvt. Ltd in proportion of their holdings and there by it became subsidiary of the Company.
The Sanblue Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is ₹32.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is 122.63 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanblue Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanblue Corporation Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanblue Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.60%, 3 Years at 27.57%, 1 Year at 64.24%, 6 Month at 31.28%, 3 Month at 31.13% and 1 Month at 40.39%.
