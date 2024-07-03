Summary

Sanblue Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as La-Mere Apparels Ltd) was incorporated in August 1993. The Company is engaged in the Trading business. During the year 2002, Company acquired San Blue Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, a company dealing in e-commerce and running portal namely fiber2fashion.com for a consideration of Rs. 15 Crores by way of allotting the same value of shares to the shareholders of M/s. San Bule Enterprises Pvt. Ltd in proportion of their holdings and there by it became subsidiary of the Company.

