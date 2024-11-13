iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanblue Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

63.12
(2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:08:00 PM

Sanblue Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. APPROVE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 2. ANY OTHER BUSIENSS WITH THE PERMISSION OF CHAIR. We are pleased to submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held on today, i.e. 13th November,2024 for considered and passed the following resolutions: 1. The unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with the limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Considered and approved on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, increase in the Remuneration of Mr. Jekil Pancholi, Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. 3. To review Compliance Report pertaining to all applicable laws in pursuance to Regulation 17(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. 4. To take note of the status of Compliant at the end of the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 as per regulation 13(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of Independent Directors due to completed terms of existing Independent Directors. 3. Appointment of a new Statutory Auditor due to the completion of the current Auditors term. 4. Any other business with permission of chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 .DETAILS ARE ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202410 May 2024
SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March2024. 2. Any other business with permission of chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. PLEASE FIND ATTACHED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. 1. Adoption of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. 2.The Board reviewed Compliance Report pertains to all applicable laws in pursuance to Regulation 17(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. 3.The Board took note of the status of Compliant at the end of the quarter ended 31st December,2023 as per regulation 13(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Sanblue Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanblue Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.