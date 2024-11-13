Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. APPROVE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 2. ANY OTHER BUSIENSS WITH THE PERMISSION OF CHAIR. We are pleased to submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held on today, i.e. 13th November,2024 for considered and passed the following resolutions: 1. The unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with the limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Considered and approved on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, increase in the Remuneration of Mr. Jekil Pancholi, Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. 3. To review Compliance Report pertaining to all applicable laws in pursuance to Regulation 17(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. 4. To take note of the status of Compliant at the end of the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 as per regulation 13(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of Independent Directors due to completed terms of existing Independent Directors. 3. Appointment of a new Statutory Auditor due to the completion of the current Auditors term. 4. Any other business with permission of chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 .DETAILS ARE ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March2024. 2. Any other business with permission of chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. PLEASE FIND ATTACHED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024