Sancode Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.07
2.97
0.22
0.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0.01
0.01
Reserves
3.32
0.73
2.84
2.11
Net Worth
7.39
3.7
3.07
2.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.39
3.7
3.07
2.34
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.01
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.12
2.12
2.13
1.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.47
0
0
Networking Capital
3.62
0.36
0.86
0.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0
0.94
0.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.6
0.53
0.05
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.15
-0.09
-0.04
Cash
1.08
0.77
0.07
0.09
Total Assets
7.39
3.73
3.06
2.33
No Record Found
