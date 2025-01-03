iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancode Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

65.3
(-2.83%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.07

2.97

0.22

0.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0.01

0.01

Reserves

3.32

0.73

2.84

2.11

Net Worth

7.39

3.7

3.07

2.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.39

3.7

3.07

2.34

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.01

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.12

2.12

2.13

1.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.47

0.47

0

0

Networking Capital

3.62

0.36

0.86

0.74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0

0.94

0.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.6

0.53

0.05

0.08

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.15

-0.09

-0.04

Cash

1.08

0.77

0.07

0.09

Total Assets

7.39

3.73

3.06

2.33

