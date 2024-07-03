Summary

Sancode Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name ZNL Startup Advisory Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, name of the Company was converted to Sancode Technologies Private Limited dated November 18, 2022 and thereafter, to Sancode Technologies Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on January 02, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Promoted by the Founder, Amit Vijay Jain, the Company is a software and product development company offering an API enabled platform and solutions that enable organizations to rapidly adopt powerful technology applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation by providing them easy to implement pre-built business logic and solution workflows specially for finance automation.The Company has evolved its business to develop, provide, undertake, design, distribute and deal in Systems and application software, undertake offshore software development projects, digital transformation, cloud migration, advance analytics, Robotic process automation, machine learning and AI projects in areas of application including Internet and Intranet website applications, enterprise solutions software, resource planning, e-commerce, value added products and other business applications for corporations. It deliver soluti

