Sancode Technologies Ltd Share Price

65.3
(-2.83%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open66
  Day's High66
  52 Wk High89.32
  Prev. Close67.2
  Day's Low65.3
  52 Wk Low 59
  Turnover (lac)1.95
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value18.48
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.57
  Div. Yield0
Sancode Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

66

Prev. Close

67.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.95

Day's High

66

Day's Low

65.3

52 Week's High

89.32

52 Week's Low

59

Book Value

18.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sancode Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Sancode Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sancode Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.53%

Non-Promoter- 28.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sancode Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.07

2.97

0.22

0.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0.01

0.01

Reserves

3.32

0.73

2.84

2.11

Net Worth

7.39

3.7

3.07

2.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.76

1.55

2.44

1.56

0.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.76

1.55

2.44

1.56

0.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.4

0.61

0.04

0.3

View Annually Results

Sancode Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,094.7

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,937.85

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,952.35

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.2

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,730.6

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sancode Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Amit Vijay Jain

Managing Director

Mihir Deepak Vora

Non Executive Director

Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain

Independent Director

SUMESH ASHOK MISHRA

Independent Director

Ayushi Mishra

Independent Director

Kush Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narendra Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sancode Technologies Ltd

Summary

Sancode Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name ZNL Startup Advisory Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, name of the Company was converted to Sancode Technologies Private Limited dated November 18, 2022 and thereafter, to Sancode Technologies Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on January 02, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Promoted by the Founder, Amit Vijay Jain, the Company is a software and product development company offering an API enabled platform and solutions that enable organizations to rapidly adopt powerful technology applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation by providing them easy to implement pre-built business logic and solution workflows specially for finance automation.The Company has evolved its business to develop, provide, undertake, design, distribute and deal in Systems and application software, undertake offshore software development projects, digital transformation, cloud migration, advance analytics, Robotic process automation, machine learning and AI projects in areas of application including Internet and Intranet website applications, enterprise solutions software, resource planning, e-commerce, value added products and other business applications for corporations. It deliver soluti
Company FAQs

What is the Sancode Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Sancode Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sancode Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sancode Technologies Ltd is ₹26.57 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sancode Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sancode Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sancode Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sancode Technologies Ltd is ₹59 and ₹89.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sancode Technologies Ltd?

Sancode Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.54%, 6 Month at 3.65%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -6.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sancode Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sancode Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.47 %

