SectorIT - Software
Open₹66
Prev. Close₹67.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.95
Day's High₹66
Day's Low₹65.3
52 Week's High₹89.32
52 Week's Low₹59
Book Value₹18.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.07
2.97
0.22
0.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0.01
0.01
Reserves
3.32
0.73
2.84
2.11
Net Worth
7.39
3.7
3.07
2.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.76
1.55
2.44
1.56
0.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.76
1.55
2.44
1.56
0.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.4
0.61
0.04
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,094.7
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,937.85
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,952.35
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.2
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,730.6
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Amit Vijay Jain
Managing Director
Mihir Deepak Vora
Non Executive Director
Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain
Independent Director
SUMESH ASHOK MISHRA
Independent Director
Ayushi Mishra
Independent Director
Kush Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narendra Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sancode Technologies Ltd
Summary
Sancode Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name ZNL Startup Advisory Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, name of the Company was converted to Sancode Technologies Private Limited dated November 18, 2022 and thereafter, to Sancode Technologies Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on January 02, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Promoted by the Founder, Amit Vijay Jain, the Company is a software and product development company offering an API enabled platform and solutions that enable organizations to rapidly adopt powerful technology applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation by providing them easy to implement pre-built business logic and solution workflows specially for finance automation.The Company has evolved its business to develop, provide, undertake, design, distribute and deal in Systems and application software, undertake offshore software development projects, digital transformation, cloud migration, advance analytics, Robotic process automation, machine learning and AI projects in areas of application including Internet and Intranet website applications, enterprise solutions software, resource planning, e-commerce, value added products and other business applications for corporations. It deliver soluti
The Sancode Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sancode Technologies Ltd is ₹26.57 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sancode Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sancode Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sancode Technologies Ltd is ₹59 and ₹89.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sancode Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.54%, 6 Month at 3.65%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -6.71%.
