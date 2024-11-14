|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report and any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Please Find Attached Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Financial Results 31.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting of Sancode Technologies Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
