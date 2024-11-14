iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancode Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

63.5
(-2.31%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sancode Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report and any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Please Find Attached Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Financial Results 31.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Sancode Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting of Sancode Technologies Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

