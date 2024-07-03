Sancode Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
5.76
2.52
1.4
0.43
0.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.76
2.52
1.4
0.43
0.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.03
0.05
0
0
Total Income
5.81
2.55
1.45
0.43
0.42
Total Expenditure
6.72
2.5
2.1
1.25
0.64
PBIDT
-0.91
0.05
-0.65
-0.83
-0.22
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
PBDT
-0.92
0.05
-0.66
-0.83
-0.23
Depreciation
0.05
0.02
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.97
-0.03
-0.66
-0.83
-0.23
Minority Interest After NP
-0.46
0.09
0.06
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.5
-0.12
-0.72
-0.83
-0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.5
-0.12
-0.72
-0.83
-0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.38
-0.07
-1.63
-2.04
-0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.07
4.07
4.07
4.07
4.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.79
1.98
-46.42
-193.02
-52.38
PBDTM(%)
-15.97
1.98
-47.14
-193.02
-54.76
PATM(%)
-16.84
-1.19
-47.14
-193.02
-54.76
