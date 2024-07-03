iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancode Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

65.3
(-2.83%)
Jan 3, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

5.76

2.52

1.4

0.43

0.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.76

2.52

1.4

0.43

0.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.03

0.05

0

0

Total Income

5.81

2.55

1.45

0.43

0.42

Total Expenditure

6.72

2.5

2.1

1.25

0.64

PBIDT

-0.91

0.05

-0.65

-0.83

-0.22

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0

0

PBDT

-0.92

0.05

-0.66

-0.83

-0.23

Depreciation

0.05

0.02

0.01

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.06

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.97

-0.03

-0.66

-0.83

-0.23

Minority Interest After NP

-0.46

0.09

0.06

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.5

-0.12

-0.72

-0.83

-0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.5

-0.12

-0.72

-0.83

-0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.38

-0.07

-1.63

-2.04

-0.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.07

4.07

4.07

4.07

4.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.79

1.98

-46.42

-193.02

-52.38

PBDTM(%)

-15.97

1.98

-47.14

-193.02

-54.76

PATM(%)

-16.84

-1.19

-47.14

-193.02

-54.76

