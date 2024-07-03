Sancode Technologies Ltd Summary

Sancode Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name ZNL Startup Advisory Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, name of the Company was converted to Sancode Technologies Private Limited dated November 18, 2022 and thereafter, to Sancode Technologies Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on January 02, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Promoted by the Founder, Amit Vijay Jain, the Company is a software and product development company offering an API enabled platform and solutions that enable organizations to rapidly adopt powerful technology applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation by providing them easy to implement pre-built business logic and solution workflows specially for finance automation.The Company has evolved its business to develop, provide, undertake, design, distribute and deal in Systems and application software, undertake offshore software development projects, digital transformation, cloud migration, advance analytics, Robotic process automation, machine learning and AI projects in areas of application including Internet and Intranet website applications, enterprise solutions software, resource planning, e-commerce, value added products and other business applications for corporations. It deliver solutions by working with a network of implementation partners in areas like Digital transformation, Workflow automation, Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Data analytics, System Integration and Metaverse and Web3 applications.The Company offer services across diversified industries in the United States of America which include clients from manufacturing, FMCG, banks and finance institutions, retail and real estate. It has signed various Business Partnership Agreements offering solutions such as digital innovation platform that helps corporations fastrack their technology adoption and innovation projects.The Company is proposing a fresh issue by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 5.15 crore and issuing of upto 10,95,000 Equity Shares through Public Offer.