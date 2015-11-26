Sand Plast India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.68
23.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.91
-18.68
-18.63
-15.1
Net Worth
10.59
10.82
11.05
8.1
Minority Interest
Debt
8.85
8.85
8.85
9.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.41
3.41
3.41
3.41
Total Liabilities
22.85
23.08
23.31
20.7
Fixed Assets
23.8
23.8
23.8
25.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1
-0.77
-0.57
-5.3
Inventories
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.21
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.69
0.69
0.69
1.09
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.97
-1.97
-1.97
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.52
-4.3
-4.09
-11.22
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.03
Total Assets
22.86
23.08
23.31
20.7
No Record Found
