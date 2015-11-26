Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
528.9
|42.08
|10,734.6
|59.31
|0.27
|480.94
|70.5
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
465.55
|43.11
|9,613.67
|36.39
|0.54
|755.45
|197.35
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
690.85
|148.25
|3,171.83
|5.6
|0.14
|28.77
|38.94
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
546.8
|34.22
|1,970.63
|16.91
|1.28
|269.73
|192.55
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,469.8
|29.89
|823.09
|2.88
|1.29
|42.32
|235.3
