Sector
SectorRefractories
Open₹1.87
Prev. Close₹1.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.87
Day's Low₹1.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.68
23.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.91
-18.68
-18.63
-15.1
Net Worth
10.59
10.82
11.05
8.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
7.17
2.34
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
205.67
-19.81
Raw materials
0
0
-3.16
-1.5
As % of sales
0
0
44.08
64.28
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-1.17
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.04
-2.96
-3.75
Depreciation
0
0
-2.02
-2
Tax paid
0
0
0.37
0.38
Working capital
-0.23
2.43
-0.43
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
205.67
-19.81
Op profit growth
365.78
-95.25
-46.09
-1.09
EBIT growth
365.78
-98.37
-20.94
-1.26
Net profit growth
362.83
-98.13
-23.3
-12.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
528.9
|42.08
|10,734.6
|59.31
|0.27
|480.94
|70.5
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
465.55
|43.11
|9,613.67
|36.39
|0.54
|755.45
|197.35
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
690.85
|148.25
|3,171.83
|5.6
|0.14
|28.77
|38.94
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
546.8
|34.22
|1,970.63
|16.91
|1.28
|269.73
|192.55
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,469.8
|29.89
|823.09
|2.88
|1.29
|42.32
|235.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ram S Garg
Managing Director
Rajesh Gupta
Company Secretary
Shweta Kanoongo
Director
Pankaj Kumar
Director
Upendar Kumar Sharma
National Highway No. 8,
Village Goonti Tehsil Behor,
Rajasthan -
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sandplastindia.com
Email: spilindia@gmail.com
B-106 Sector-2,
Noida-201301
Tel: 91-0120-4015880
Website: www.rcmcdelhi.com
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
The company was incorporated in Jan.89 and has been promoted by Ved Prakash. It is engaged in the production of calcium silicate/fly ash bricks, blocks, tiles, kerb stones and precast products at thei...
