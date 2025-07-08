iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sand Plast India Ltd Share Price Live

1.87
(-3.11%)
Nov 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.87
  • Day's High1.87
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.93
  • Day's Low1.87
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sand Plast India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

1.87

Prev. Close

1.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.87

Day's Low

1.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sand Plast India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sand Plast (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sand Plast (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:47 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.35%

Non-Promoter- 1.85%

Institutions: 1.84%

Non-Institutions: 54.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sand Plast India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

29.68

23.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.91

-18.68

-18.63

-15.1

Net Worth

10.59

10.82

11.05

8.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

7.17

2.34

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

205.67

-19.81

Raw materials

0

0

-3.16

-1.5

As % of sales

0

0

44.08

64.28

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-1.17

-0.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.04

-2.96

-3.75

Depreciation

0

0

-2.02

-2

Tax paid

0

0

0.37

0.38

Working capital

-0.23

2.43

-0.43

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

205.67

-19.81

Op profit growth

365.78

-95.25

-46.09

-1.09

EBIT growth

365.78

-98.37

-20.94

-1.26

Net profit growth

362.83

-98.13

-23.3

-12.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sand Plast India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

528.9

42.0810,734.659.310.27480.9470.5

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

465.55

43.119,613.6736.390.54755.45197.35

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

690.85

148.253,171.835.60.1428.7738.94

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

546.8

34.221,970.6316.911.28269.73192.55

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,469.8

29.89823.092.881.2942.32235.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sand Plast India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ram S Garg

Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

Company Secretary

Shweta Kanoongo

Director

Pankaj Kumar

Director

Upendar Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

National Highway No. 8,

Village Goonti Tehsil Behor,

Rajasthan -

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sandplastindia.com

Email: spilindia@gmail.com

Registrar Office

B-106 Sector-2,

Noida-201301

Tel: 91-0120-4015880

Website: www.rcmcdelhi.com

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

The company was incorporated in Jan.89 and has been promoted by Ved Prakash. It is engaged in the production of calcium silicate/fly ash bricks, blocks, tiles, kerb stones and precast products at thei...
Read More

Reports by Sand Plast India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sand Plast India Ltd share price today?

The Sand Plast India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sand Plast India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sand Plast India Ltd is ₹5.52 Cr. as of 26 Nov ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sand Plast India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sand Plast India Ltd is 0 and 0.52 as of 26 Nov ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sand Plast India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sand Plast India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sand Plast India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Nov ‘15

What is the CAGR of Sand Plast India Ltd?

Sand Plast India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.29%, 3 Years at 14.07%, 1 Year at -25.20%, 6 Month at -15.00%, 3 Month at -25.50% and 1 Month at -29.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sand Plast India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sand Plast India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.36 %
Institutions - 1.85 %
Public - 54.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sand Plast India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.