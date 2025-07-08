Sand Plast India Ltd Summary

The company was incorporated in Jan.89 and has been promoted by Ved Prakash. It is engaged in the production of calcium silicate/fly ash bricks, blocks, tiles, kerb stones and precast products at their various plants in Rajasthan. Sandplast is the only manufacturer of calcium silicate coloured bricks in the country.The company has five divisions -- calcium silicate products, technical know-how, precast, machine manufacture and construction.SPIL is the pioneer in the introduction of calcium silicate bricks in India. It has entered into a technical know-how arrangement with Dorstener, Germany (the worlds top manufacturer of sand lime bricks machinery), to manufacture sand lime bricks at Behror, Rajasthan. The project is the largest one funded by Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). SPIL sells calcium silicate machinery to customers within India and to countries such as Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Mauritius,Maldives and Srilanka. Sandlime Products India, a company promoted by SPIL, has set up the worlds largest calcium silicate plant at Patalganga, Maharashtra, to manufacture 40 cr bricks, blocks and tiles pa.The company has diversified into the construction industry. It also plans to concentrate on production of tiles by adding new tile production lines, instal fire kilns for production of refractory bricks, glazing line including fire kilns for production of glazed bricks/split bricks etc.