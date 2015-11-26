Sand Plast India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.04
-2.96
-3.75
Depreciation
0
0
-2.02
-2
Tax paid
0
0
0.37
0.38
Working capital
-0.23
2.43
-0.43
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.45
2.38
-5.04
-5.68
Capital expenditure
0
2.74
1.09
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.45
5.12
-3.94
-5.67
Equity raised
-37.36
-25.52
-21.19
-14.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.62
9.34
10.46
7.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-30.2
-11.06
-14.68
-12.97
