Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
0.92
0.75
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.55
-0.6
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.19
-0.19
-0.49
Working capital
5.71
-2.3
-5.65
-2.17
Other operating items
Operating
6.24
-2.12
-5.69
-3.57
Capital expenditure
0.12
0.21
0.54
10.63
Free cash flow
6.37
-1.9
-5.15
7.05
Equity raised
47.47
42.43
40.76
32.37
Investing
-0.58
-0.3
0.13
0.26
Financing
-1.23
-8.17
-0.05
0.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.04
32.06
35.68
39.97
