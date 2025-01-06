iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.05
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Sandu Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

0.92

0.75

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.55

-0.6

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.19

-0.19

-0.49

Working capital

5.71

-2.3

-5.65

-2.17

Other operating items

Operating

6.24

-2.12

-5.69

-3.57

Capital expenditure

0.12

0.21

0.54

10.63

Free cash flow

6.37

-1.9

-5.15

7.05

Equity raised

47.47

42.43

40.76

32.37

Investing

-0.58

-0.3

0.13

0.26

Financing

-1.23

-8.17

-0.05

0.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.04

32.06

35.68

39.97

