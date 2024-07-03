Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹58.03
Prev. Close₹56.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹58.03
Day's Low₹55.01
52 Week's High₹85
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹42.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.49
P/E37.43
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.66
9.66
9.25
8.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.93
29.58
27.22
24.67
Net Worth
40.59
39.24
36.47
33.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.75
48.36
49.01
42.82
yoy growth (%)
21.47
-1.32
14.45
4.25
Raw materials
-34.5
-25.11
-28.39
-25.63
As % of sales
58.71
51.92
57.92
59.86
Employee costs
-8.01
-6.85
-5.93
-5.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
0.92
0.75
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.55
-0.6
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.19
-0.19
-0.49
Working capital
5.71
-2.3
-5.65
-2.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.47
-1.32
14.45
4.25
Op profit growth
48.33
-40.99
33.22
-36.08
EBIT growth
32.42
-31.72
36.55
-38.08
Net profit growth
51.66
28.27
-226.4
-182.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
67.28
65.35
65.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.28
65.35
65.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.33
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shashank B Sandu
Managing Director
Umesh B Sandu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shubhada P Sandu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratika Mhambray
Independent Director
Vijay Kottapalli
Non Executive Director
Jayshree Sandu
Chairman & Independent Directo
Balaram Vishwanathan
Independent Director
Ajit Rajaram Kantak
Reports by Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) was established in 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Ayurvedic medicines under the brand name SANDU.SPL came out with a public issue of 17.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 1.77 cr, in Sep.94, to part-finance its new project in Goa costing Rs 7.28 cr to manufacture ayurvedic medicines and formulations. This plant employs the latest material handling systems and other modern machinery and has the most hygienic production facilities to attain the highest possible quality standards. Ayurvedic products have a very good market in India and abroad due to their minimal side effects.The company commenced commercial production of Ayurvedic Medicines & Formulations, at the Goa plant in 1996-97. Thereafter, it commenced production of manufacturing Unit II in Goa from May, 2002.
The Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹53.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 37.43 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹54 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.29%, 3 Years at -6.61%, 1 Year at -22.13%, 6 Month at -6.26%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -1.39%.
