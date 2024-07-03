iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

55.37
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.03
  • Day's High58.03
  • 52 Wk High85
  • Prev. Close56.89
  • Day's Low55.01
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E37.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.28
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.49
  • Div. Yield1.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

58.03

Prev. Close

56.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

58.03

Day's Low

55.01

52 Week's High

85

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

42.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.49

P/E

37.43

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

1.41

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

arrow

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.66

9.66

9.25

8.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.93

29.58

27.22

24.67

Net Worth

40.59

39.24

36.47

33.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.75

48.36

49.01

42.82

yoy growth (%)

21.47

-1.32

14.45

4.25

Raw materials

-34.5

-25.11

-28.39

-25.63

As % of sales

58.71

51.92

57.92

59.86

Employee costs

-8.01

-6.85

-5.93

-5.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

0.92

0.75

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.55

-0.6

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.19

-0.19

-0.49

Working capital

5.71

-2.3

-5.65

-2.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.47

-1.32

14.45

4.25

Op profit growth

48.33

-40.99

33.22

-36.08

EBIT growth

32.42

-31.72

36.55

-38.08

Net profit growth

51.66

28.27

-226.4

-182.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

67.28

65.35

65.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.28

65.35

65.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.33

0.08

View Annually Results

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shashank B Sandu

Managing Director

Umesh B Sandu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shubhada P Sandu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratika Mhambray

Independent Director

Vijay Kottapalli

Non Executive Director

Jayshree Sandu

Chairman & Independent Directo

Balaram Vishwanathan

Independent Director

Ajit Rajaram Kantak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) was established in 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Ayurvedic medicines under the brand name SANDU.SPL came out with a public issue of 17.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 1.77 cr, in Sep.94, to part-finance its new project in Goa costing Rs 7.28 cr to manufacture ayurvedic medicines and formulations. This plant employs the latest material handling systems and other modern machinery and has the most hygienic production facilities to attain the highest possible quality standards. Ayurvedic products have a very good market in India and abroad due to their minimal side effects.The company commenced commercial production of Ayurvedic Medicines & Formulations, at the Goa plant in 1996-97. Thereafter, it commenced production of manufacturing Unit II in Goa from May, 2002.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹53.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 37.43 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹54 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.29%, 3 Years at -6.61%, 1 Year at -22.13%, 6 Month at -6.26%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -1.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.90 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 57.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.