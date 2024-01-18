iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Dividend

52.5
(-1.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:43:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Aug 202419 Sep 2024-0.88Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August 2024 Recommended Dividend of Rs 0.80 Paisee/- per Equity Shares (i.e 8% on paid up Share Capital of the Company) having face value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024,upon approval of the final dividend by the Shareholders at the 39 th Annual General Meeting, the dividend amount after deducting applicable TDS, will be credited to the Bank Accounts of the Shareholders who have registered their Bank Account details with the Depository/ Company and for those Shareholders who have not registered their Bank Account details, dividend warrants will be dispatched on or before 25th October 2024.

