Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.75
48.36
49.01
42.82
yoy growth (%)
21.47
-1.32
14.45
4.25
Raw materials
-34.5
-25.11
-28.39
-25.63
As % of sales
58.71
51.92
57.92
59.86
Employee costs
-8.01
-6.85
-5.93
-5.41
As % of sales
13.64
14.16
12.11
12.65
Other costs
-14.07
-14.94
-12.21
-9.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.96
30.9
24.92
23.16
Operating profit
2.15
1.45
2.46
1.85
OPM
3.67
3
5.03
4.32
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.55
-0.6
-0.86
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.43
-1.23
-1.49
Other income
0.19
0.45
0.12
0.47
Profit before tax
1.68
0.92
0.75
-0.03
Taxes
-0.58
-0.19
-0.19
-0.49
Tax rate
-35
-21.56
-25.64
1,260.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.09
0.72
0.56
-0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.09
Net profit
1.09
0.72
0.56
-0.44
yoy growth (%)
51.66
28.27
-226.4
-182.58
NPM
1.85
1.48
1.14
-1.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.