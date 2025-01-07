iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.49
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.75

48.36

49.01

42.82

yoy growth (%)

21.47

-1.32

14.45

4.25

Raw materials

-34.5

-25.11

-28.39

-25.63

As % of sales

58.71

51.92

57.92

59.86

Employee costs

-8.01

-6.85

-5.93

-5.41

As % of sales

13.64

14.16

12.11

12.65

Other costs

-14.07

-14.94

-12.21

-9.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.96

30.9

24.92

23.16

Operating profit

2.15

1.45

2.46

1.85

OPM

3.67

3

5.03

4.32

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.55

-0.6

-0.86

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.43

-1.23

-1.49

Other income

0.19

0.45

0.12

0.47

Profit before tax

1.68

0.92

0.75

-0.03

Taxes

-0.58

-0.19

-0.19

-0.49

Tax rate

-35

-21.56

-25.64

1,260.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.09

0.72

0.56

-0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.09

Net profit

1.09

0.72

0.56

-0.44

yoy growth (%)

51.66

28.27

-226.4

-182.58

NPM

1.85

1.48

1.14

-1.03

Sandu Pharma. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.