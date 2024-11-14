iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

53.5
(0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Sandu Pharma. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of standalone and consolidated unaudited financials results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and appoint Shri. Vijay Kottapalli (DIN: 10245156) as Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the Company. 3. To consider/recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202431 May 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the Q and Year ended 31.03.2024 2.Any other matter with permission of the Chairman Audited Results (Revised) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 30/05/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 2. To Consider and Reappoint CMA Shekhar Joshi & Co Cost Accountants (Registration No. 100448) as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Audited Results (Revised) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th May 2024 (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Appoint Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. unaudited financials results for Q ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Sandu Pharma.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.