Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of standalone and consolidated unaudited financials results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and appoint Shri. Vijay Kottapalli (DIN: 10245156) as Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the Company. 3. To consider/recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the Q and Year ended 31.03.2024 2.Any other matter with permission of the Chairman Audited Results (Revised) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 30/05/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 2. To Consider and Reappoint CMA Shekhar Joshi & Co Cost Accountants (Registration No. 100448) as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Audited Results (Revised) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th May 2024 (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Appoint Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024