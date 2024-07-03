iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

54
(2.66%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) was established in 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Ayurvedic medicines under the brand name SANDU.SPL came out with a public issue of 17.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 1.77 cr, in Sep.94, to part-finance its new project in Goa costing Rs 7.28 cr to manufacture ayurvedic medicines and formulations. This plant employs the latest material handling systems and other modern machinery and has the most hygienic production facilities to attain the highest possible quality standards. Ayurvedic products have a very good market in India and abroad due to their minimal side effects.The company commenced commercial production of Ayurvedic Medicines & Formulations, at the Goa plant in 1996-97. Thereafter, it commenced production of manufacturing Unit II in Goa from May, 2002.

