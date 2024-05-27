To the Members of SANGHVI BRANDS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sanghvi Brands Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies Rules 2014 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty relating to Going concern

4. We draw attention to Note 31 to the Standalone financial statement which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss/net cash loss during the current and previous years. These conditions along with other matters set forth in Note 31 indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements of the Company have however been prepared on a going concern basis based on an evaluation of the above facts in the light of the representation by the management and various mitigating factors as detailed in the said note to the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

5. We draw attention to following matters in notes to the financial statement a. Note 32 on management’s assessment of the carrying value of investments in its subsidiary, Sanghvi Beauty and Salons Private Ltd. According to the management, no provision is presently considered for diminution in value of the investments and the carrying value of loans and advances granted to the subsidiary for the reasons stated therein, despite significant accumulated losses, negative net-worth as of the balance sheet date and its operations having been impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic as in the view of the management this is a temporary disruption b. Note 33 on management’s assessment of the carrying value of investments in its subsidiary, Sanghvi Fitness Private Ltd. According to the management, no provision is presently considered for diminution in value of the investments and the carrying value of loans and advances granted to the subsidiary for the reasons stated therein, despite significant accumulated losses, negative net-worth as of the balance sheet date and its operations having been impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic as in the view of the management this is a temporary disruption

Key Audit Matters

6. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter Response to Key audit matter 1. Testing of carrying value of Investment in Subsidiaries and Joint ventures was considered as key audit matter as it involved significant management judgement and reliance on future projections. Our audit approach was a combination of test of controls and substantive procedures which included the following: i. Tested the management oversight and controls over valuation of investments. The Company has 100% investment Sanghvi Beauty and Salons Pvt Lt and 97.5% in Sanghvi Fitness. These entities are engaged in the business of providing beauty, fitness and spa treatment. ii. Obtained future projections and business plans for the subject entities prepared by the management and tested them for reasonableness of assumptions and arithmetic accuracy. At 31st March 24, the net worth of above- mentioned subsidiaries has completely eroded. iii. Based on our audit procedures, we noted no reportable matters regarding investments and its valuation except for Sanghvi Fitness and Sanghvi Beauty and Salons. For those entities company will require to take impairment provision in the books. The existence of the above impairment indicator required management to estimate the recoverable amount of the Company’s investment in subsidiary along with loans and advances provided to subsidiaries.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

7. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’ board report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditor’s Report thereon.

8. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

9. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

10. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

11. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

12. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

13. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

14. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

15. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

16. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

17. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements

18. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

19. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

20. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order,2020, issued by the Central Government of India in term of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (the “Order”), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

21. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, Company has used an accounting software for maintenance of books of accounts which has feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the same was not enabled throughout the financial year 23-24.

For B. K. Khare and Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 105102W

s/d

Amit Mahadik Partner Membership No.: 125657

UDIN: 24125657BKESNM7788

Pune, 27th May 2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE AUDITOR’S REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 20 of our report of even date on the accounts of Members of Sanghvi Brands Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

1) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, property, plant and equipment and investment properties were not physically verified during the year by the management. The Company does not have a programme for verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no immovable property is held by the Company in its own name.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information, explanations and representations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory comprising of consumables and other spa-related material has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between the physical inventory and the book records

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable to the company.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans granted, guarantees provided and investments made by the Company. The Company has not provided any security during the year to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

6) According to the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of the paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as the Company is not covered by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

7) i) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in few cases.

ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

iii)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no undisputed dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as at 31 March 2024, that were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not availed any loans or other borrowings during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender till the date of our audit report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, Company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Hence reporting under clause (ix) (c) is not applicable.

d) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the Balance sheet of the Company, we report that company has not raised any short term or long-term loan during the year. Hence reporting under clause (ix) (d) is not applicable to company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10 a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11 a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) There has been no report filed by us under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, no whistleblower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

12) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures or Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act. Further, the Company is not required to constitute an Audit Committee under Section 177 of the Act, and accordingly, to this extent, the reporting under Clause 3(xiii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

14) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company does not have internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16 a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.1,36,128/- during the current financial year and Rs. 1,26,27,347/- in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19) As more fully explained in Note 31 to the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company would be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

20) The Company is not required to comply with the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) is not applicable to the Company.

21) We have considered the Auditors’ Reports of the subsidiaries and associates of the Company, included in the consolidated financial statements. We have observed that there are qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in their report under the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020. The details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks are as under:

Sr No Name CIN Nature of relationshi p Clause number of the CARO report which is qualified or adverse 1 Sanghvi Beauty and Salon Pvt Ltd U74900PN2011PTC141626 Subsidiary 1 2 Sanghvi Fitness Pvt Ltd U74900PN2010PTC137959 Subsidiary 1

For B. K. Khare and Co. Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No.: 105102W

Sd/-

Amit Mahadik Partner Membership No.: 125657

UDIN: 24125657BKESNM7788

Pune, May 27, 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Sanghvi Brands Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure, the following material weakness has been identified in Company’s internal financial controls as at March 31, 2024. The company needs to improve internal financial controls in accrual and recording of administrative and other expenses.

In our opinion, except for the effects of material weakness described above , the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India(“the ICAI”)

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For B. K. Khare & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105102W

Sd/-

Amit Mahadik Partner Membership No. 125657

UDIN: 24125657BKESNM7788

Pune, May 27,2024