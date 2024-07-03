SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹16.7
Prev. Close₹17.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹16.7
Day's Low₹16.7
52 Week's High₹27.4
52 Week's Low₹13.5
Book Value₹8.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.21
-1.15
0.18
1.24
Net Worth
9.21
9.27
10.6
11.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.95
7.98
10
9
yoy growth (%)
-63.05
-20.16
11.09
-16.65
Raw materials
-0.37
-1.35
-0.72
-0.57
As % of sales
12.71
16.91
7.24
6.4
Employee costs
-1.55
-4.58
-5.4
-5.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.85
-4.87
-0.49
-1.59
Depreciation
-0.08
-3.02
-0.76
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-1.79
-6.85
-4.16
14.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.05
-20.16
11.09
-16.65
Op profit growth
-13.3
350.76
-75.99
-331.49
EBIT growth
-61.52
1,040.86
-72.14
-244.24
Net profit growth
-83.25
2,135.62
-69.87
-301.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.13
8.32
5.36
3.53
30.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.13
8.32
5.36
3.53
30.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
0.61
2.86
0.21
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Narendra Rikhabchand Sanghvi
Director
Disha Narendra Sanghvi
Director
Carlton Felix Pereira
Independent Director
Sunil Lulla
Independent Director
Gaurav Balkrishan Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kruti Haresh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanghvi Brands Ltd
Summary
Sanghvi Brands Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited on February 16, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited to Sanghvi Brands Private Limited on February 21, 2017. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was retained as Sanghvi Brands Limited on July 21, 2017.The Company manages & operates one of Indias leading integrated portfolio of Luxury Spa, Beauty, Wellness & Fitness Brands and one of the Top Largest Spa & Wellness Operators in India with license rights to operate various Premium International Brands including: Spa by Clarins, Spa by LOccitane, Elle Spas & Salons, Warren Tricomi Salon & Spas, Rosanno Ferretti Salon, Ramona Braganzas 3-2-1 Fitness Programme, The Company has sole distributorship of Noveau Lashes for the territory of India to promote, market and sell these products.The Company has 19 Spa/ Salons across the World which are Operational including training academies and another 9 under development in Spa/ Salons/. These include partnerships at some of the Most Luxurious Hotel & Residential Locations including: The Ritz Carlton San Francisco, JW Marriott Mussoorie, Raichak Hotel in Kolkata on the banks of Ganges, Khyber Resort in the Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the Company have partnerships with Leading Real Estate Developer in India which includes: Lodha Developers, IREO, K
Read More
The Sanghvi Brands Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is ₹17.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghvi Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanghvi Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.18%, 3 Years at 5.35%, 1 Year at -28.85%, 6 Month at -14.05%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at 14.60%.
