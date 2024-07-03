iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghvi Brands Ltd Share Price

16.7
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:10:00 AM

  • Open16.7
  • Day's High16.7
  • 52 Wk High27.4
  • Prev. Close17.19
  • Day's Low16.7
  • 52 Wk Low 13.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Sanghvi Brands Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

16.7

Prev. Close

17.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

16.7

Day's Low

16.7

52 Week's High

27.4

52 Week's Low

13.5

Book Value

8.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanghvi Brands Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sanghvi Brands Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sanghvi Brands Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.13%

Non-Promoter- 46.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanghvi Brands Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.21

-1.15

0.18

1.24

Net Worth

9.21

9.27

10.6

11.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.95

7.98

10

9

yoy growth (%)

-63.05

-20.16

11.09

-16.65

Raw materials

-0.37

-1.35

-0.72

-0.57

As % of sales

12.71

16.91

7.24

6.4

Employee costs

-1.55

-4.58

-5.4

-5.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.85

-4.87

-0.49

-1.59

Depreciation

-0.08

-3.02

-0.76

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-1.79

-6.85

-4.16

14.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.05

-20.16

11.09

-16.65

Op profit growth

-13.3

350.76

-75.99

-331.49

EBIT growth

-61.52

1,040.86

-72.14

-244.24

Net profit growth

-83.25

2,135.62

-69.87

-301.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.13

8.32

5.36

3.53

30.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.13

8.32

5.36

3.53

30.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

0.61

2.86

0.21

0.54

View Annually Results

Sanghvi Brands Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanghvi Brands Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Narendra Rikhabchand Sanghvi

Director

Disha Narendra Sanghvi

Director

Carlton Felix Pereira

Independent Director

Sunil Lulla

Independent Director

Gaurav Balkrishan Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kruti Haresh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanghvi Brands Ltd

Summary

Sanghvi Brands Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited on February 16, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited to Sanghvi Brands Private Limited on February 21, 2017. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was retained as Sanghvi Brands Limited on July 21, 2017.The Company manages & operates one of Indias leading integrated portfolio of Luxury Spa, Beauty, Wellness & Fitness Brands and one of the Top Largest Spa & Wellness Operators in India with license rights to operate various Premium International Brands including: Spa by Clarins, Spa by LOccitane, Elle Spas & Salons, Warren Tricomi Salon & Spas, Rosanno Ferretti Salon, Ramona Braganzas 3-2-1 Fitness Programme, The Company has sole distributorship of Noveau Lashes for the territory of India to promote, market and sell these products.The Company has 19 Spa/ Salons across the World which are Operational including training academies and another 9 under development in Spa/ Salons/. These include partnerships at some of the Most Luxurious Hotel & Residential Locations including: The Ritz Carlton San Francisco, JW Marriott Mussoorie, Raichak Hotel in Kolkata on the banks of Ganges, Khyber Resort in the Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the Company have partnerships with Leading Real Estate Developer in India which includes: Lodha Developers, IREO, K
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanghvi Brands Ltd share price today?

The Sanghvi Brands Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is ₹17.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghvi Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanghvi Brands Ltd?

Sanghvi Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.18%, 3 Years at 5.35%, 1 Year at -28.85%, 6 Month at -14.05%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at 14.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanghvi Brands Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanghvi Brands Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.87 %

