Summary

Sanghvi Brands Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited on February 16, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Sanghvi Brands Promoters Private Limited to Sanghvi Brands Private Limited on February 21, 2017. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was retained as Sanghvi Brands Limited on July 21, 2017.The Company manages & operates one of Indias leading integrated portfolio of Luxury Spa, Beauty, Wellness & Fitness Brands and one of the Top Largest Spa & Wellness Operators in India with license rights to operate various Premium International Brands including: Spa by Clarins, Spa by LOccitane, Elle Spas & Salons, Warren Tricomi Salon & Spas, Rosanno Ferretti Salon, Ramona Braganzas 3-2-1 Fitness Programme, The Company has sole distributorship of Noveau Lashes for the territory of India to promote, market and sell these products.The Company has 19 Spa/ Salons across the World which are Operational including training academies and another 9 under development in Spa/ Salons/. These include partnerships at some of the Most Luxurious Hotel & Residential Locations including: The Ritz Carlton San Francisco, JW Marriott Mussoorie, Raichak Hotel in Kolkata on the banks of Ganges, Khyber Resort in the Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the Company have partnerships with Leading Real Estate Developer in India which includes: Lodha Developers, IREO, K

